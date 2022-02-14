 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Last Week's News: Feb. 7 - Feb. 13

Good morning! Here's the news you might have missed from last week:

021022-cdp-news-BIDEN065.JPG

ERIN EDGERTON, THE DAILY PROGRESS President Joe Biden speaks on the rising cost of lifesaving prescription medications during his visit with U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger in Virginia's Seventh District on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022 at Germanna Community College Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper, Va.

Top News

Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail

The Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

COVID-19

021122-cdp-sports-tyson307.JPG

Albemarle athletic director Deb Tyson is retiring after 32 years at the school.

Sports

Deputy Attorney General Resigns

FILE - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares speaks to the crowd during an inaugural celebration on Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. A spokeswoman for Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares confirmed Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, that deputy Virginia attorney general Monique Miles resigned Thursday after social media posts surfaced in which she praised the Capitol rioters as “patriots,” falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election and espoused conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

Opinion

Natasha Paremski

Natasha Paremski will be pairing two mazurkas by Frédéric Chopin with newer ones penned by composer Thomas Adès during her Tuesday Evening Concert Series event.

Food & Entertainment

Friendships forged through travel

Maya Koehn-Wu, left in white top, and Natalie Koehn-Wu, to her right, visit with women in Peru on a 2019 trip that inspired them to raise money for a health clinic. 

More Stories

