PALMYRA - Tournament time is always a stressful time this time of year, especially when district teams face each other again in the playoffs.

That was the case Tuesday night as No. 6 seed Charlottesville traveled to Palmyra to face No. 3 seed Fluvanna County for the third time in less than two months.

The Black Knights raced out to a big first half lead Tuesday night and held on for a 59-58 victory in the Virginia High School League Region 3C quarterfinals.

Aidan Yates scored a game-high 20 points and Luka Matic and Keyshawn Hill each scored 12 points as Charlottesville (13-9) moved on with a thrilling win.

"I felt like we came ready to play tonight," Yates said. "We knew it was going to be a dogfight. We trusted coach to give us the game plan and we just executed really well.".

It was a terrific start for Charlottesville early on as they dominated on both ends of the floor.

Offensively, the Black Knights scored on nine of their first 12 possessions to build an 18-1 lead with 3:10 left in the first half. Aidan Yates was the catalyst with nine points and Keyshawn Hill added five more as Coach Mitchell Minor's team executed flawlessly in the half-court set.

Charlottesville was just as impressive defensively as they limited Fluvanna County to just one field goal in the first quarter as they switched between man-to-man and a box-and-1. Nasir Sumpter was especially effective guarding Bobby Gardner, as he limited the Flucos top scorer to just one point in the opening quarter.

"We just talked about it over practice," Lindsay said. "Coach just told me to play well and defend as best as you can. He just told me to faceguard him, so I just took the assignment personally. As my mom would say, I was just lionhearted."

The Black Knights continued to build to its lead in the second, as Jacoby Lynch capped a 3-point play with 4;12 left to give his team a 27-8 advantage.

After a timeout, Fluvanna County finally showed some life as they closed the quarter on a 10-6 spurt to trim the lead to 33-18 at intermission.

Fluvanna County (16-7) Coach Heath Bralley fired his team up during halftime and his team came out with a spirited effort in the third quarter to get back in the game.

Lance Bruce opened the quarter with eight points during a 15-6 run as the Flucos trimmed the lead to 39-32 with 3:52 left in the quarter.

Gardiner added to the comeback with eight points over the final four minutes and Bruce grabbed an offensive rebound for a putback at the buzzer to trim the gap to 46-44 with eight minutes to play.

Charlottesville regrouped in the fourth quarter, converting opportunities in the half-court set. Matic scored four points and Keyshawn Hill scored on a pick-and-roll to stretch the lead to 54-48 with 4:24 left.

Fluvanna County didn't back down and continued to battle to the end. After Gardner fouled out, Bruce converted another 3-point play and Chazz Barksdale-White had a remarkable turnaround jumper in the lane fall with 50.7 seconds left to make it a one score game, 57-55.

After a turnover on their next possession, the Flucos had a chance to tie it late, but Barksdale-White's baseline runner was too hard off the rim and Hill pulled down the rebound.

Bralley's team tried to get the ball back on the next possession, but Sumpter found Matic open underneath and the big man laid it in through contact to put the finishing touches on the win.

"I had turned it over in a pretty big moment the possession before, and I threw it out to [Sumpter] and he through it back to me and I knew I had to convert on that to put us up and make it a two possession game."

Lynch had a big game at the point for Charlottesville with nine points and six assists in the win.

Bruce tallied 19 points to lead Fluvanna County. Gardner finished with 17 points, including nine in the third quarter alone. Barksdale-White finished with seven.

Charlottesville advances to Thursday's night regional semifinal against No. 2 seed Staunton High School.

Coach Mitchell Minor said he's excited for the opportunity to still be playing.

"It wasn't pretty [tonight] but I'll take it," Minor said.