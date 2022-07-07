Khizr Khan: 'democracy not only faces challenges domestically but globally as well'

Before finishing packing his luggage and hitting the road to the White House, Khizr Khan, equipped with a sharp dark blue suit and round-framed glasses, decided to share his story with the Charlottesville readers.

The 71-year-old lawyer rose to the national and global scene in 2016 when he criticized then-presidential candidate Donald Trump's policy that restricted entry for some majority Muslim countries' citizens at the Democratic National Convention (D.N.C.).

These days, the Gold Star parent continues to advocate for the most vulnerable. His work was recognized by President Joe Biden who nominated Khan and 16 other exceptional individuals for the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation’s highest civilian honor.

The medal is meant for people who contributed to the prosperity, values, or security of the country, world peace, or other significant contributions.

“I was humbled when I was informed that I am the recipient of this highest civilian recognition of this nation,” Khan said. My life and I have been a testament to the goodness of this country - to the foundational values of equality, dignity and diversity that are at the foundation of this country.”

Khan was completely surprised by the nomination when he received a phone call from the White House.

“I’m not deserving of such an honor where in the same room where the event will take place in the White House Sen. McCain [John McCain] would be honored with the same award,” Khan said. I am a person who came to the United States empty-handed and built everything from here. I am still a person of modest means, but I'm blessed to have all the dignities of a citizen and that is my asset that I am very proud of. So from there to hear it has been an amazing journey and my life is a testament to the goodness of America that how not only accepts those who come to its shores to make their life better and then wind up contributing to the strength of democracy - the strength of America and that is the history of America.”

Khan’s life wasn’t always filled with medals and honors. Born in 1950 in Pakistan, he was living under tough political regimes where in his words “individuals did not matter unless they belonged to the military group or a corrupt politician.”

“I have lived in an environment where ordinary citizens did not have any dignity or rights or benefits,” he said.

Young Khizr found the practice of law as his calling.

“When we are young, there is an idealism in us that we want to help others - we want to be able to do something for others,” Khan said. “That life is worthier if you put yourself in a position to be able to help others. I thought studying law would be something that would enable me to help others. It was just an idealism of basic young students' desires to make a difference not only in my life, my family's life, but others' lives as well.”

Khan was first introduced to America during the summer of his second year at the University of Punjab. He took a course called “The Constitutions of the World” where four constitutions made up the course material. One of the constitutions was the Consitution of the United States.

He brought all of the materials to his room and placed them on the corner of the desk. While changing his clothes, he glanced over the top portion of the materials where he was baffled by the text. The top page said Declaration of Independence July 4, 1776.

“I kind of struggled with the title and the date, because the subcontinent gained its independence in 1947 [In 1947, the Indian Independence Act enabled the establishment of India and Pakistan as separate countries that no longer were under British imperialist rule.],” Khan said. So late … who are these people that are declaring their independence in 1776?”

The young lawyer read the entire constitution and all 18 grievances that were listed.

“As I was reading, I felt the similarity of the experiences being a colony - how colonized people are treated - how they feel - what the level of freedom, or lack thereof, they have and so I was very attracted,” Khan said. “I wanted to come to that nation that declared its independence in 1776. I wanted to see how these people have come together and how they have put their nation together.”

When Khan graduated from law school, he couldn’t find gainful employment immediately despite having a license to practice law in Pakistan.

An employment offer came from Dubai. The compensation was enough for Khan to live on and save for future endeavors.

At the time, Dubai was still in the early stages of its rapid development.

Dubai was also where Khan met his first American friends and as soon he got to know them, in his words, he was introduced to the “goodness of America.”

When he first got to Dubai, the young attorney did not know where to live.

Upon arriving at the Dubai airport on a Friday, Khan spoke to a Pakistani taxi driver who advised him against staying at hotels and motels due to the high cost. The driver recommended that the new employee rents his empty room.

On Monday, Khan reported to work where he met his boss Allen Crowell. Crowell immediately expressed concern for Khan.

“Khizr, have you been sleeping, you look really tired,” Crowell asked.

The room Khan was renting did not have a bed. His only towel was the mattress and the suitcase was the pillow.

Crowell instantly picked up the phone and called his wife who stormed to meet Khan. After a short chat, she urged Khan to come with them so that they can show him his new apartment.

“That moment and gesture of kindness is so powerful that I tear up even today realizing how kind, thoughtful, genuine and generous they were,” Khan said. “I have never slept on such a comfortable bed with so many pillows. I barely had one towel all of my life - there were plenty of towels in the bathroom. They said I was going to stay here up until they sort out things for a few months.”

Houston was the next destination for Khan where he was working to save money to afford law school.

In 1982, Khan graduated from the University of Missouri Law School.

1986 proved to be an even better year for the Khan family with Khan graduating from Harvard Law School.

During his study at Harvard, all of the money Khan would save he would send to his wife, Ghazala in Houston while he would opt to sometimes sleep on the bench in Boston.

The same year the entire family was naturalized to become United States citizens.

“I paused for a minute at the door of the courthouse,” Khan said. “I reflected on what is about to happen and at that moment I realized that all indignities that I have gone through in my previous life. I am about the end the lack of freedoms - the lack of being able to speak your mind - being able to decide for yourself - being able to have the right of self-determination meaning you elect people you choose - who is going to represent you - what legislation is good for you - what it's not good for you.”

Emotions overruled when Khan walked into the courthouse to receive his certificate of citizenship.

“When I looked at that certificate, I was so teary-eyed that I could not read it,” Khan said. “I was just looking at it and through water that my eyes were overwhelmed with, I could see the certificate of dignity. And that is how I cherish and value American citizenship. It wasn't just a piece of paper - it wasn't just the right to vote - It wasn't just that now I'm a US citizen. Yes, all of that, but to me, it was a certificate of human dignity.”

The entire family moved from Houston to Silver Spring, Maryland where the third son was born. Khan was working for Hogan & Hartson, one of the biggest law firms in the United States, until 2007.

Humayun Khan, Khizr’s middle son attended the University of Virginia. In 2000, after graduating from the Army ROTC program, he was permitted in the Army as a way not only to afford law school but to willingly give back to a program that shaped him as a person according to his father.

He climbed up in the ranks, eventually becoming captain.

In 2004, at just 27, Humayun was killed Baqubah, Iraq due to an explosion while intercepting a suspicious vehicle.

It was announced later that the vehicle carried 200 pounds of explosives.

Humayun Khan was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart. His body rests in the Arlington National Cemetary.

Khans later moved to Charlottesville to be with their sons where Khizr continued his commercial law practice.

Khizr and his wife became engaged in the University of Virginia ROTC program.

In 2015, Khan was against the remarks that former President Trump made in a speech where he was in favor of temporarily banning citizens from certain countries that are mostly populated by Muslims from entering the U.S.

Khan, being in Charlottesville, was being recognized locally to the point where a dozen parents of middle school students would approach him and ask if he can speak to the youngsters because they are bullied in school.

Parents told Khan that kids were getting messages like “we are told we are going to be thrown out of here - we don't deserve to be here.”

After speaking to the kids and using the Constitution as a reference, Khan hoped that the situation would remain calm.

He would call parents next week to check how the kids are doing. The parents reported that the bullying continued and their kids could not eat or sleep properly.

Before the 2016 D.N.C., Hilary Clinton’s campaign reached out to Khans about speaking at the political convention.

Khan was reluctant to go because everybody told him that there is too much noise and that is not good for his personal peace of mind.

Everything changed when one morning he went to check his mail. A small card caught his attention because it did not have a stamp. Khan opened the card and he saw four names on it. Two six-graders and two fifth-graders names were written and in the middle was a sentence that said “Mr. Khan, would you make sure that Maria is not thrown out of the United States? She's a good student. She's our friend.”

He read the sentence twice and instantly went home to show it to his wife.

Khan said that his wife reacted by saying “we definitely will go and we will speak on behalf of these kids so when they see us speak, they will be hardened.”

After the convention, Khan was able to figure out the names of the kids and asked them if his speech helped them.

All of them said they were hardened, especially after seeing the reactions of other people.

“Sometimes these small gestures expressed with concern and compassion mean very much,” he said.

Khan received enormous support from all over the country with people sending him letters, notes and signs that generally said “Mr. Khan., thank you for telling our story, your story. It's our family's story too.”

He admits that to this day people approach him in coffee shops, restaurants and supermarkets and greet him with kind words.

Not all reactions were positive. Khan did receive negative responses but he was protected by the post office.

The post office would deliver messages in a plastic bag. Sometimes there would be two plastic bags, one that is filled with letters and the other with just a few negative ones. When Kahn asked how the post office knows which letters are hateful, the postman replied “Mr. Khan, you should also be able to distinguish because there’s no return address on these.”

In Aug. 2016, Khan announced that he and his wife will not be having any more TV appearances.

“It really was overwhelming for us as ordinary citizens unprepared - we are not politicians,” Khan said. “We don't have the support system built in where you can see it and talk and be encouraged and be inspired.”

One of the biggest reasons was that his children and grandchildren were receiving threats.

Khan said that calls and invitations were still coming but the family was firm in their decision.

As we approach the 5th anniversary of the Aug. 12, 2017, white supremacist “Unite The Right” rally Khan mentioned that on the day of the rally he was afraid for his safety.

“I couldn't believe my ears when I was listening because we had left all ugly chants in Germany in World War Two,” he said.

He was encouraged by Charlottesville’s community effort to organize the procession for children two days later.

“That was more of a reflection of the peaceful community of Charlottesville versus the people that came from outside and made the noise,” he said.

When asked about the current state of the country, Khan stated that it is very concerning, but he knows that sooner or later the majority will realize that in unity is the future, progress, well-being and peace.

“When the majority of the country realizes that the minority and their protest and their dissatisfaction would be answered in due course through different means because in the DNA of America and the American mission is resolving disputes through debate, resolution and legislation,” Khan said. “That is the DNA of this country. Therefore, it must be resolved - whatever the disputes are and I'm 100% certain that these disputes would be resolved through legislation - through yes, ups and downs as history tells us that America moves forward with lots of struggle.”

The attorney said that the McCarthy era hearings are again another moment in history where America wanted to move forward.

“America wanted to leave all the baggage behind and through those debates, we did decide that we want to move forward,” he said.

“We realize that more needs to be done - more of us need to stand up and speak of the goodness of democracy because democracy not only faces challenges domestically but globally as well,” he said.

Khan remains hopeful that America has realized that the future generations are fully cognizant of the journey that is still incomplete but one that must continue.

Something people might not be aware of is that The Presidential Medal of Freedom nominee is thinking about writing his fourth book and it could be about patriotism.

The idea came to him when he was standing on the Arlington Cemetery and looking at the spread of white tombstones.

“That is the price,” Khan said. “These are the real patriots that gave their all to protect our liberty - protect our freedoms - protect our dignity that we cherish, enjoy so that there could be a protest on Capitol Hill - so that we could stand before the world and claim to be a beacon of hope. It is because of that sacrifice.”

President Joe Biden nominated Khan to serve on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.

The commission was created in 1998 and it tracks religious freedom issues around the globe and gives policy recommendations based on its discoveries.

Khan’s position as commissioner will last two years and he is eligible for re-appointment.

The Gold Star father is the recipient of the Terezin Legacy Award, dedicated to those who have done influential work in fighting for human rights and peace.

The award is named after Terezin, the city in the present-day Czech Republic that during World War Two was a concentration camp. Over 150,000 Jews were there, including 15,000 children.

During the award ceremony in Boston, the attorney was seated next to two couples of survivors of the Holocaust. He asked the couples for advice about speaking, especially during hard times.

“Continue to speak and don't delay it because had more people have spoken before World War Two, we could have avoided the atrocities that took place during the war and don't underestimate the power of your voice,” couples said.

“I took their advice to heart and I promise that as long as I am honored with this being a citizen of this great nation, I will continue to speak - I will continue to alert - continue to allow disagreements, political disagreements, other disagreements,” Khan said. “Those are to be peacefully resolved and we are a nation of civilized people. Our Constitution tells us how to resolve those disputes and differences. It's just a matter of reminding and continuing to convince ourselves that that is the right way to go.”