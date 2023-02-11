At just 3 years old this girly came into the shelter very underweight and scared of everything and everyone. She... View on PetFinder
Katara
Related to this story
Most Popular
The University of Virginia has received more undergraduate applications for the class of 2027 than it has received for any class in its entire…
The grandparents of a 7-year-old girl who died in an attack by a Rottweiler at their Waynesboro residence last year, have pleaded guilty to ch…
Last year the University of Richmond removed T.C. Williams' name from its law school.
A Charlottesville man who previously was sentenced to life imprisonment on drug and gun charges, but had his sentence reduced, has been charge…
Almost exactly 250 years after Thomas Jefferson gifted a corner of his estate to an Italian viticulturist with plans to establish a thriving v…