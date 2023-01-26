Jefferson Trust awards UVa new $1.4 million grant package

The Jefferson Trust, the donor-led initiative of the University of Virginia Alumni Association that carries a $45.1 billion endowment, announced a new package of 14 grants totaling $1.4 million in a statement on Wednesday.

“The decision-making process was extremely difficult,” said Amy Bonner, Director of Grants for the Jefferson Trust. “This grant cycle was record-breaking in terms of dollars sought and exceptional ideas. With this cohort, we have taken another great step forward, towards our vision of seeing every great idea at UVA come to fruition.”

Sustainability is a notable theme in this year’s grants package from the trust. The package includes a $30,000 “Printers 4 Kids” grant that will create STEM kits from recycled electronic equipment to give to Charlottesville city schools in an effort to establish UVa’s first plastic recycling center.

The $200,000 “Building Community with Architecture and Design at Biscuit Run Park” grant, also the highest award in the new package, will establish a partnership between the School of Architecture and Albemarle County Parks and Recreation to create experiences that will allow students to design, fabricate and construct several installations and multi-functional spaces.

According to the trust’s 2021-22 annual report, the Jefferson Trust has awarded funding to every school as well as several of the university’s organizations, centers and institutes since it was established in 2006. The trust has awarded nearly $13 million in grants that support UVa initiatives since its foundation.

Applications for the 2022-23 grants are currently open to eligible members of the UVa community who are seeking funding for new projects and programs.