Rahiem Ladu Bolden, 28, was arrested Friday by Charlottesville police following reports of heavy gunfire at 12:07 a.m. in the 100 block of Elliewood Avenue, according to a news release.
Source: UVa volleyball players secretly recorded their coaches prior to their firing and the season's cancellation
Members of the Virginia women’s volleyball team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting in a Miami-area hotel room in March, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.
The Charlottesville school division announced a pair of new hires Wednesday evening, including a new principal for Buford Middle School.
The group specifically wanted to learn more about why families were pulling their students out of Walker and Buford for private schools and then sending them back to the public school system to attend Charlottesville High School.
The single-vehicle crash occurred on Stony Point Road.
Despite testimony urging the court not to grant bond, including from the girl's father, Judge Humes J. Franklin granted Coe a $50,000 secured bond.
Will consider alternatives to building at Lucky 7 site
During a recent meeting of the 5th and Avon Community Advisory Committee, panel members and neighbors of the project asked about school's capacity, traffic and plans for open space.
“I thought there had to be something, some device already on the market, but there really wasn’t.”
“Medium-density for whom? Because a lot of times when those buildings go up, we can’t afford them.”