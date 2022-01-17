January 19: Grace

A recent letter writer (Jan. 3, 2022) states that those who would destroy the Confederate monuments are not good people, because destruction of a monument is vindictive.

Vindictiveness isn’t “excessive celebration” after scoring a touchdown, or taunting after blocking a basketball shot, or mocking behavior after the opposition makes an error. Vindictiveness is throwing a pitch at the head of an opposition batter in retaliation, purposefully hitting a lineman in the side of the knee to get him out of the game, or undercutting a player executing a dunk because the dunk showed you up. Vindictiveness is mean and designed to injure. It’s revenge.

So what is the appropriate response to a colossal graven image of a man who swore allegiance to preserve slavery and led a war to do so? In 1860, Albemarle County had approximately 12,700 white people and 13,000 enslaved people. What did vengeance for almost 250 years of enslavement -- rapes, murders, abductions, starving, working-to-death — look like in 1865? What did revenge for post-civil war Jim Crow Laws and “separate but equal” treatment look like? We don’t know, because it didn’t happen.

Rather, grace happened. And it’s still happening. We are getting over the “Lost Cause” and being helped by people who have every right not to give us the time of day. The writer is correct, they are not good people—they are the best people.

Robert E. Little, Jr.

Crozet