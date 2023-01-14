Itty Bitty

Tags
One person is dead, another is injured, and at least one person is in custody in a Sunday afternoon shooting outside a tire shop with an iconi…
“Are things really getting reported, are they actually being addressed?” one parent asked at a Tuesday meeting.
While the debate over the fate of Charlottesville’s statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee raged on in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday,…
Plans are in the works for a new bakery in downtown Crozet.
Hamlin tweeted more than a dozen times reacting to the Bills 35-22 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Police have made two arrests and identified the victim after a fatal shoot-out Sunday in Belmont left one dead.
Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an additional $80 million to $100 million across the company, including an unspecified number of layoffs. Sales slid to $1.26 billion from $1.88 billion for the three months ended Nov. 26, and its quarterly loss widened to $393 million. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, dropped 32%.
Egg prices are expected to remain high in the immediate future as a result of a tenacious avian flu variant that is continuing to affect the n…
Albemarle County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Haas said he plans to ask the school board to install a school resource officer at Albemar…
Meanwhile, Blacksburg, home to Virginia Tech, was ranked as the 14th least stressed college town.
