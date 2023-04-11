So, my parents decided to sell the family farm. Guess who lives on the family farm. Yep, me. So, at 60 years of age I am finding myself moving yet again.

Who else out there has had to move? We all move. We move in yoga class. We move towards success. We move out of the way of kids completely oblivious as they walk toward us while looking down at their cell phones. We move chess pieces on the board. We move the radio dial to a more likeable station. We move clean wet clothes from the washer to the dryer.

And sometimes we are moved emotionally. Whether it be a book, a memory brought about by a single event, or a 1980’s Meryl Streep movie.

Death, divorce, and moving are the three most stressful events in one’s life. As I proceed to pack and run, I would almost prefer death. At least death does not require heavy lifting, carefully wrapping glasses and transporting them, and making decisions as to what to keep and what to let go.

It’s a great opportunity to downsize. So, with that said, I went through all my daughters’ certificates, and journals, and colorings, and drawings, and awards, and Oscars, and Tonys, and after I had done so, I asked them if they wanted these precious items. Both responded, ‘We don’t need more stuff. You need to keep it.’ Did I mention I was downsizing? And then it struck me. So, I have to hold on to all these things so that when I die, they will get the opportunity to haul it all off the landfill. Well, in the long run, I guess it’s nice way for them to remember their father.

In my case, I am not moving a queen or king to a square on a chess board or moving the radio dial to my favorite station, I am moving my 60 years of possessions to another locale. I’d rather stick needles in my eyes, but unfortunately, I already packed the needles and can’t find them so perhaps I will spare my eyes.

When it comes to moving, what does one need the most? Newspaper and boxes. I don’t work at Amazon, so where does one go? One goes to the ABC store on Wednesday when they receive their shipments of the liquids that make people happy and very conversational.

So, I pack my kitchenware in Jim Beam bourbon boxes. I pack my books in Glenlevit scotch boxes. I pack my clothes in Grey Goose vodka boxes. I pack my shoes in Beefeater gin boxes. And so forth and so on. I load up my truck and hope I don’t get pulled over by a police officer who might mistake me as a bootlegger trying to cross the state line.

I find myself gingerly wrapping glasses and dinnerware in the Daily Progress and paper towels. Many being glasses and dinnerware I haven’t used in years. Why bother? Why? Because I might need them the week after I move in? I doubt it, yet I still carefully pack them so they won’t break.

The funny thing about moving is that one is so meticulous when he or she begins the packing process. With your wide black permanent Magic Marker, you painstakingly, on the flaps of each box, inscribe exactly what is inside and exactly where it should be deposited in your new domicile. Some include such long-winded bestselling novel titles as “Silverware to be put in the buffet in the dining room after the buffet is moved into the dining room” or “Red towels that go on the second shelf of the linen closet—next to the washcloths and hand towels” or “Christmas decorations to be stored in the cedar chest in the second story bedroom on the right”. Well, nothing like great organization skills at the beginning, but I assure you, by the end of the moving process, when you are exhausted and just want to set a match to whatever is left in the present house, your Marker loses its Magic and you just write “Stuff”. Hoping the “Stuff” boxes might just fall off the truck so you don’t have to unpack them.

It is all a moving experience for sure. I am looking forward to my new residence. I am ready to settle in and take a load off. I could really use a drink. Unfortunately, all the boxes from the ABC store are only filled with kitchenware, books, and shoes.