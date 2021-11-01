It's Election Day and voters will settle the bets on state on local offices

It’s the official Election Day across the Commonwealth and those registered voters who have not already mailed in their votes or took advantage of early voting will be rolling to the polls to cast ballots.

The big election on the ballot is for the governor’s chair with former Gov. Terry McAuliffe for the Democrats and Republican challenger Glenn Youngkin. The final day led to a flurry of political advertising and fundraising emails from Republicans and Democrats clamoring for last-minute monies to defeat the opponent and stave off potential disaster.

If voters are thinking their party or candidate of choice will likely win, even the bookies say don’t bet on it.

Many polls show the race to be very close and the off-shore betting websites that take bets on American politics were busy Monday setting odds that changed nearly every hour.

“The odds essentially equate to a tossup in gambling speak,” said Joshua Barton at The Odds PR, in an email.

Barton said many political betting analysts believe McAuliffe will win, pointing to the 2017 election in which Gov. Ralph Northam had a 3.35 lead in the polls but won by about 9% of the vote.

“That said, the odds for margin of victory have dropped from 5% to 1%,” Barton said.