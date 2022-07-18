Index for 7/19 paper

CLASSIFIEDS B7
COMICS B6
ENTERTAINMENT B5
GARDENING A6
LOCAL & STATE A3
NATION & WORLD A4
OBITUARIES A7
OPINION A5
SPORTS B1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CLASSIFIEDS B7
COMICS B6
ENTERTAINMENT B5
GARDENING A6
LOCAL & STATE A3
NATION & WORLD A4
OBITUARIES A7
OPINION A5
SPORTS B1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
"I didn't really want to go back without her."
Kappa Alpha Order is disappointed by UVa’s decision.
“Our chapter at the University of Virginia has enjoyed an impeccable reputation and has not had any known conduct violation in recent memory. This unfortunate outcome could have been avoided and instead resulted in a positive collaborative and educational effort.”
The bull terrier was put to death on Thursday, Albemarle County officials announced Friday.
Usually when someone in authority demands changes in an organization’s direction it is because that organization is failing. The University of…
Virginia’s Friday starter Nate Savino and center fielder Chris Newell highlight the list of Cavaliers to keep an eye on heading into the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.
Albemarle County is surveying the community about potential ways to manage how the county grows.
UVA was one of more than 50 colleges removed from one of the publication's influential rankings, U.S. News said last week.
In the past month, the positivity rate in Virginia has grown from 18% to 23%, and wastewater surveillance suggests viral loads as high as in early February.
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.
Flooding in a remote pocket of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes and left some 40 people unaccounted for, but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries, authorities said Wednesday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.