Index for 4/19 paper

The state of free speech at colleges and universities is not a new debate, but public attention on the issue has been heightened in recent months as some students, professors, and outside critics — often on the right — bemoan what they feel are intolerant campuses.
“My more than 40 years in education have gone by in the blink of an eye. I never dreamed as a young man that I would have the opportunity to work with so many outstanding professionals so strongly committed to positively impacting the lives of so many young people."