Index for 3/5 paper

CLASSIFIEDS B7
COMICS B6
ENTERTAINMENT B5
LOCAL & STATE A3
NATION & WORLD A4
OBITUARIES A8
OPINION A5
RELIGION A6
SCOREBOARD B2
SPORTS B1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CLASSIFIEDS B7
COMICS B6
ENTERTAINMENT B5
LOCAL & STATE A3
NATION & WORLD A4
OBITUARIES A8
OPINION A5
RELIGION A6
SCOREBOARD B2
SPORTS B1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Tina Thompson era of Virginia women's basketball is over.
A Monday incident that left the University of Virginia in lockdown for about 15 minutes ended with the arrest of an Orange County man on charg…
"I think the challenge is getting the young people to not listen to outside noise, and give us a chance to articulate and show them what we’re all about and what the future looks like."
“I appreciate the fact that he’s a program coach and not just a football coach. He made that very clear in his talk today.”
The newly minted Friends of Cville Downtown organization officially unveiled a new mural wrapped around the unfinished Dewberry building at a …
The truck convoys currently descending on Washington D.C. are a new version of domestic extremism using an old cast of actors. Some of the peo…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new education department has scrapped dozens of resources for schools aimed at promoting diversity and equity, calling them divisive and at times discriminatory.
"I haven’t been around Curome in years, but we have a really rich history and he’s like a brother to me. So, it was really exciting to know that he was going to be a Wahoo.”
The Albemarle County school division is hoping a 10% raise for employees along with a compensation study and redesign of the human resources d…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.