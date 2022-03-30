Index for 3/31 paper Mar 30, 2022 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLASSIFIEDS C5COMICS C2ENTERTAINMENT C3 LOCAL & STATE A3NATION & WORLD C1OBITUARIES C4OPINION A5SCOREBOARD B2SPORTS B1 0 Comments Tags Obituary Advertising Nation C4 World Classified C2 Entertainment Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular UVa students change Honor rules and UVa alums ask why University of Virginia students’ vote to ditch a long tradition of immediate expulsion for violators of its Honor Code is a change supporters … Alex Jones settles Unite the Right defamation lawsuit The far-right vlogger agreed to pay plaintiff Brennan Gilmore $50,000 and retract two articles. Developer files plans to develop 352 apartments in Seminole Square The Seminole Square Shopping Center could see an expansion that would include development of a total of 352 apartment units. James Madison's Montpelier disempowers slave descendants Montpelier—President James Madison’s home in Orange County, Virginia—is embroiled in controversy over what authority it allows descendants of the enslaved people who built and powered his family’s plantation. Federal judge rules in favor of Virginia parents in mask lawsuit The temporary injunction issued late Wednesday only extends to the 12 plaintiffs in the lawsuit who sued last month challenging the legality of the new state law. UPDATE: Firefighters fighting flames near Ragged Mountain Reservoir 10 a.m.: Firefighters from Albemarle County and the Virginia Department of Forestry have contained a 10-acre wildfire near the Ragged Mountai… East Market Street location chosen for Rivanna River pedestrian bridge application A new bicycle and pedestrian bridge across the Rivanna River between Pantops and Woolen Mills could be placed near the end of East Market Stre… Sheriff's office arrest suspect Eddie Monroe Crawford was arrested early Saturday evening after a two-day search for him following a possible sexual assault of a minor child. First trial of former Albemarle pain doctor begins Dr. Mark H. Dean is accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients in May 2017. Albemarle schools employees submit collective bargaining resolution More than 69% of teachers and licensed staff have signed cards to form a union along with 70% of transportation staff and 80% of school nurses.