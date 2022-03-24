Index for 3/25 paper Mar 24, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLASSIFIEDS B7COMICS B6ENTERTAINMENT B5LOCAL & STATE A3NATION & WORLD A4OBITUARIES A8OPINION A5SCOREBOARD B2SPORTS B1 0 Comments Tags Obituary A4 Advertising Nation World Classified Entertainment Scoreboard Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Questions remain following Sunday shootout in Fry's Spring The incident occurred hours after a fundraiser for the Peace in the Streets at Fry's Spring Beach Club ended. Greater Charlottesville Habitat receives $5.75 million from Mackenzie Scott Habitat for Humanity of Greater Charlottesville is receiving a $5.75 million grant from writer and philanthropist Mackenzie Scott to help fund… Fluvanna County dam problem has residents on alert Fluvanna County officials say they are “monitoring an evolving situation with a privately-owned dam” located at McIver Lake. Man receives two life sentences in “nightmare” rape of local woman A Portsmouth man will serve two life sentences for the violent rape of a Charlottesville woman while he was on the lam and one of the Virginia… Amaka Agugua-Hamilton named Virginia women's basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, a Virginia native who has guided Missouri State to NCAA Tournament appearances each of the past two years, is UVa's new women's basketball coach. Federal judge rules in favor of Virginia parents in mask lawsuit The temporary injunction issued late Wednesday only extends to the 12 plaintiffs in the lawsuit who sued last month challenging the legality of the new state law. CDC says mask can come off as COVID impacts ease Community COVID cases reach low levels by CDC standards Developer files plans to develop 352 apartments in Seminole Square The Seminole Square Shopping Center could see an expansion that would include development of a total of 352 apartment units. Scottsville council to vote on housing project near former factory After a lengthy planning process, controversy and death threats, the tiny town of Scottsville could see its first substantial housing developm… Virginia Tech's Reka Gyorgy criticizes NCAA over transgender swimmer "That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.