Index for 3/17 paper Mar 16, 2022 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLASSIFIEDS C5COMICS C2ENTERTAINMENT C3LOCAL & STATE A3NATION & WORLD C1OBITUARIES C4OPINION A5SCOREBOARD B2SPORTS B1 0 Comments Tags Obituary Advertising Nation C4 World Classified C2 Entertainment Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular CHO says bye to ORD, for now In 2011 it was C-H-O-C-A-G-O. Now, it’s C-H-O-C-A-G-N-O. Charlottesville, Albemarle now at lower CDC COVID-19 level Charlottesville and Albemarle County have moved into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s ‘medium’ COVID-19 community level, which… Man receives two life sentences in “nightmare” rape of local woman A Portsmouth man will serve two life sentences for the violent rape of a Charlottesville woman while he was on the lam and one of the Virginia… UVa Medical School appoints new surgical chief New leader comes from Ohio State University UVa students toss 180-year-old honor expulsion policy The new punishment, a two-semester suspension, represents "the largest change ever made to the Honor system" according to the student paper. Virginia men's basketball team earns NIT bid, will host Mississippi State The Virginia men's basketball team will play in the postseason for the 10th straight time, but for the first time since 2013, it won’t be in the NCAA Tournament. Area schools, UVa affected by regional internet outage A cut cable in Culpeper disrupted internet service to local schools Tuesday, including at the University of Virginia. Virginia football team will face new FBS member James Madison in 2023 The Virginia football team will host James Madison in 2023 at Scott Stadium to mark the first meeting between the Hoos and the Dukes since 1983. Three takeaways from Virginia's 51-50 win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 51-50 win over Louisville in the ACC Tournament. Three takeaways from Virginia's 63-43 loss to North Carolina in the ACC Tournament Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 63-43 loss to North Carolina in the ACC Tournament