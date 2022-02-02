Index for 2/3 paper

CLASSIFIEDS C5
COMICS C2
ENTERTAINMENT C3
LOCAL & STATE A3
NATION & WORLD A4
OBITUARIES C4
OPINION A5
SCOREBOARD B2
SPORTS B1
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Say you are a governor of a state that enslaved Black people for centuries, and when they were freed, lynched some of them, illegally blocked …
After picking Virginia over Pittsburgh and Rutgers coming out of high school, Noah Taylor said he didn’t realize what type of facilities other programs enjoyed until his trip to check out North Carolina.
The college, located south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m., announcing the report of an active shooter. Minutes later the college tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."
University of Virginia immunologist and COVID-19 researcher Dr. William Petri continues to answer reader questions about COVID-19. Send your q…
A single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a Charlottesville man, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.
lbemarle County is one of several school districts nationwide facing such lawsuits following a national push against race lessons.
“The impression I get is he’s going to do everything he can to keep these kids from going to Penn State or North Carolina, and I think that’s what he’s going to do. He’s going to keep these kids in the state.”
When the state announced in 2020 that it would launch a new high school-level African American history course, Dianne Carter de Mayo quickly volunteered to teach it.
This has been updated to correct the spelling of Jason Inofuentes and that Connect Holdings has committed a $2 billion investment, not $3 bill…
After Cecilia Rios Murrieta stopped drinking alcohol, she still wanted to participate in the social ritual of drinking — being able to have a …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.