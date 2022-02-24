Index for 2/25 paper

CLASSIFIEDS B7
COMICS B6
ENTERTAINMENT B5
LOCAL & STATE A3
NATION & WORLD A4
OBITUARIES A8
OPINION A5
SCOREBOARD B2
SPORTS B1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
CLASSIFIEDS B7
COMICS B6
ENTERTAINMENT B5
LOCAL & STATE A3
NATION & WORLD A4
OBITUARIES A8
OPINION A5
SCOREBOARD B2
SPORTS B1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The University of Virginia Foundation wants to add a massive new mixed-use development with up to 1,400 homes to its North Fork industrial par…
A state law prohibits statewide officials from accepting campaign donations during a regular General Assembly session, but Attorney General Jason Miyares reported receiving four large donations on Monday.
Attracting and retaining employees is perhaps the biggest challenge for Albemarle County, Charlottesville and the University of Virginia, offi…
James Elliott Fitch had been set to begin a three-day trail on Feb. 16, but the case was again delayed after he requested a new attorney.
"I haven’t been around Curome in years, but we have a really rich history and he’s like a brother to me. So, it was really exciting to know that he was going to be a Wahoo.”
Virginia Tech's enrollment has grown 25% in the past decade. But Radford and Longwood have dropped more than 20%.
Man faces charges of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Charlottesville man.
In Virginia’s last outing, Kihei Clark struggled all game and Jayden Gardner faded in the second half. Saturday, both players — like this Cavaliers’ team — proved feisty in the face of failure, bouncing back and helping UVa fight past Miami 74-71 for a crucial win for the Cavaliers’ NCAA Tournament hopes.
The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority will sell about 16 acres of land that was once going to be a reservoir in Albemarle County, and will rai…
Phil Wittmer, chosen by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to lead Virginia's information technology agency, is leaving after less than a month on the job.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.