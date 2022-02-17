Index for 2/18 paper Feb 17, 2022 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLASSIFIEDS B6COMICS B5ENTERTAINMENT B4LOCAL & STATE A3NATION & WORLD A4OBITUARIES A7OPINION A5SCOREBOARD B2SPORTS B1 0 Comments Tags Obituary A4 Advertising Nation World Classified Entertainment Scoreboard Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Body found near retention pond in Pantops A body was found near a retention pond on Pantops Tuesday morning, according to the Albemarle County Police Department, but authorities say t… 'One of a kind': Tyson helped build a model athletic program at Albemarle "She is one of a kind. The best AD I have ever worked for, hands down." Charlottesville community members call on others to commit to masking So far, more than 150 people have signed the open letter, which began circulating over the weekend. Signatories include local doctors, parents, teachers, students and other community members. More snow headed for Charlottesville region on Super Bowl Sunday Whether you’re rooting for the Rams or the Bengals, you getting home from your Super Bowl party could be snow fun. RaShall Brackney retiring from policing, accepting position at George Mason University In addition to working for the university, Brackney announced that she is writing a book entitled “The Bruising of America: When Black, White and Blue Collide.” Albemarle High School Snow Crew wants city to reevaluate snow removal fines When Albemarle High School junior Drew Lambert approached his rowing coach about starting a snow removal crew to help people, especially those… Three takeaways from Virginia's 62-53 loss to Virginia Tech Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 62-53 loss to Virginia Tech. Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder buys most expensive home in DC area history Snyder paid $48 million in cash for the Mt. Vernon mansion through an LLC. Foxfield limits alcohol, creates new hospitality tent ahead of spring races General admission attendees can watch the race along the rail or on a large video wall and purchase alcohol on site, but cannot bring in their own alcoholic beverages. Police respond to incident of juvenile firing pellet gun in Fashion Square Mall parking lot Per the release, the county police believe it to be an isolated incident with no known connection between the suspect and the vehicle’s owner.