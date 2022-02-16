Index for 2/17 paper Feb 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLASSIFIEDS C5COMICS C2ENTERTAINMENT C3 LOCAL & STATE A3NATION & WORLD C1OBITUARIES A6OPINION A5SCOREBOARD B2SPORTS B1 0 Comments Tags Obituary Advertising Nation World Classified C2 Entertainment B1 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Deputy Va. attorney general resigns after Washington Post reporting on social media posts RICHMOND — A deputy Virginia attorney general resigned Thursday, a state official said, after The Washington Post raised questions about socia… 'One of a kind': Tyson helped build a model athletic program at Albemarle "She is one of a kind. The best AD I have ever worked for, hands down." More snow headed for Charlottesville region on Super Bowl Sunday Whether you’re rooting for the Rams or the Bengals, you getting home from your Super Bowl party could be snow fun. Body found near retention pond in Pantops A body was found near a retention pond on Pantops Tuesday morning, according to the Albemarle County Police Department, but authorities say t… Foxfield limits alcohol, creates new hospitality tent ahead of spring races General admission attendees can watch the race along the rail or on a large video wall and purchase alcohol on site, but cannot bring in their own alcoholic beverages. Charlottesville community members call on others to commit to masking So far, more than 150 people have signed the open letter, which began circulating over the weekend. Signatories include local doctors, parents, teachers, students and other community members. Wednesday fire damages Pantops restaurant Fire is believed to have started in the kitchen Albemarle High School Snow Crew wants city to reevaluate snow removal fines When Albemarle High School junior Drew Lambert approached his rowing coach about starting a snow removal crew to help people, especially those… UVa student and high school sister helping to build a clinic in Peru A second-year student at the University of Virginia and her younger sister went on a family trip to Peru and came home with more than the usua… Five-bedroom home collapses into ocean on Outer Banks, spreading debris along beaches A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.