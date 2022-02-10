Index for 2/11 paper Feb 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLASSIFIEDS B6COMICS B5ENTERTAINMENT B4 LOCAL & STATE A3NATION & WORLD A4OBITUARIES A8OPINION A5SCOREBOARD B2SPORTS B1 0 Comments Tags Obituary A4 Advertising Nation World Classified Entertainment Scoreboard Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Three takeaways from Virginia's 69-68 win over No. 7 Duke DURHAM, N.C. — Their lead in the most hostile of intimidating venues held up from midway through the first half until deep into the second half. Five-bedroom home collapses into ocean on Outer Banks, spreading debris along beaches A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service. Opinion/editorial: Albemarle parents must show kids were hurt You can’t win a civil lawsuit where no one got hurt. That truth likely will determine the outcome of a legal action bent on killing an anti-ra… Blacksburg shooting suspect, charged with first degree murder, livestreams his arrest A suspect in a homicide and multiple shootings in downtown Blacksburg late Friday appears to have recorded his Saturday night arrest by police on Facebook Live. Beekman's last-second 3-pointer leads UVa to stunning upset win at Duke Reece Beekman sank an open corner 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds to play and the Virginia men's basketball team stunned No. 9 Duke 69-68 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. ‘Committed but weary': Hospital staff battle record surge "It's challenging, because we've been running this race for two years now. And I think most of us, at least hoped at some level, that we would be in a different spot than we are today." Patrick Henry High School student killed in Blacksburg shooting, four injured; suspect taken into custody A Virginia Tech student was among the people injured, according to university President Tim Sands. Albemarle County School Board seeks dismissal of lawsuit “Addressing racism is uncontrovertibly a legitimate pedagogical interest." S’ville teen gets 40 years for murder Stanardsville teenager Brandon Wade Shifflett, 18, was sentenced by Hon. Judge Claude Worrell Jan. 18 to 40 years’ incarceration—the maximum s… 85-home development on Avon Street Extended approved Even with on-going school capacity concerns, a rezoning that allows an 85-home development at 1805 Avon Street Extended to move forward was ap…