Index for 11/27 paper Nov 26, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLASSIFIEDS B7COMICS B6ENTERTAINMENT B5LOCAL & STATE A3NATION & WORLD A4OPINION A5RELIGION A6SCOREBOARD B2SPORTS B1 0 comments Tags A4 Nation Advertising World Religion Entertainment Scoreboard Opinion Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local Government Former Charlottesville City Manager Richardson sues current and former city officials Nov 24, 2021 Former Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson has filed a federal lawsuit against City Council as well as Mayor Nikuyah Walker, counci… Crime News Missing Charlottesville woman found dead in Harrisonburg Nov 24, 2021 A Charlottesville woman last seen Nov. 14 was found dead in Harrisonburg this week. August 12 Jury hits rally organizers with millions of dollars in damages Nov 23, 2021 The jury was deadlocked on two federal conspiracy charges, indicating that a second trial may be on the horizon. +2 Sports Three takeaways from Virginia's 58-40 win over Providence Nov 23, 2021 Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 58-40 win over Providence. Education Albemarle County looks to move forward on Center II, high school redesign efforts Nov 21, 2021 The county has tested its redesign plans at Center I, and officials said that the last several years show the model could work. Lifestyles The COVID-19 info you need for Thanksgiving from Dr. Petri Nov 21, 2021 Thanksgiving 2021 will be far different from Thanksgiving 2020, in large part due to development and approval of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Dr. Petri answers your questions. Local Government Brackney's legal proceedings aren't uncommon, legal experts say Nov 21, 2021 The clock is ticking on the demand that former Police Chief RaShall Brackney has made to the city for $3 million after she filed a discriminat… +3 Sports Three Western Albemarle student-athletes sign to play college sports Nov 19, 2021 Western Albemarle student-athletes Catherine Domecq, Will Donovan and Lucas Farmer sign their National Letters of Intent to play college sports. Sports Three takeaways from Virginia's 65-55 win over Georgia Nov 22, 2021 Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 65-55 win over Georgia in the Legends Classic. Crime News Drug search nets, meth, heroin and felony charges for a local man Nov 18, 2021 A regional drug task force arrested a local man Wednesday on charges of possessing narcotics after a search warrant of an Albemarle County res…