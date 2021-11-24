Index for 11/25 paper Nov 24, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLASSIFIEDS C5COMICS C2ENTERTAINMENT C3LOCAL & STATE A3NATION & WORLD C1OBITUARIES C4OPINION A5SCOREBOARD B2SPORTS B1 0 comments Tags Obituary Advertising Nation C4 World Classified C2 Entertainment Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local Government Former Charlottesville City Manager Richardson sues current and former city officials 15 hrs ago Former Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson has filed a federal lawsuit against City Council as well as Mayor Nikuyah Walker, counci… August 12 Cantwell attempts last-ditch defense as court begins jury instruction Nov 18, 2021 As Chris Cantwell attempted one last-ditch effort at swaying the jury that he is innocent, plaintiffs’ and defense lawyers — including those r… +2 Local Government 490-unit development proposed along Old Ivy Road Nov 16, 2021 A developer wants to build 490 homes on about 36 acres near the U.S 250/29 Bypass on Old Ivy Road in Albemarle County, but some residents are … Education Albemarle County looks to move forward on Center II, high school redesign efforts Nov 21, 2021 The county has tested its redesign plans at Center I, and officials said that the last several years show the model could work. August 12 Jury hits rally organizers with millions of dollars in damages 21 hrs ago The jury was deadlocked on two federal conspiracy charges, indicating that a second trial may be on the horizon. Local News City police request locating missing Charlottesville woman Nov 22, 2021 Tonita Lorice Smith, a missing 3 was last seen on Nov. 14 in the 300 block of 10 ½ Street NW in Charlottesville. Crime News Drug search nets, meth, heroin and felony charges for a local man Nov 18, 2021 A regional drug task force arrested a local man Wednesday on charges of possessing narcotics after a search warrant of an Albemarle County res… +2 Sports Three takeaways from Virginia's 58-40 win over Providence 18 hrs ago Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 58-40 win over Providence. Lifestyles The COVID-19 info you need for Thanksgiving from Dr. Petri Nov 21, 2021 Thanksgiving 2021 will be far different from Thanksgiving 2020, in large part due to development and approval of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Dr. Petri answers your questions. Local Government Brackney's legal proceedings aren't uncommon, legal experts say Nov 21, 2021 The clock is ticking on the demand that former Police Chief RaShall Brackney has made to the city for $3 million after she filed a discriminat…