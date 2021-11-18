Index for 11/19 paper Nov 18, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLASSIFIEDS B6COMICS B5ENTERTAINMENT B4 LOCAL & STATE A3NATION & WORLD A4OBITUARIES A7OPINION A5SCOREBOARD B2SPORTS B1 0 comments Tags Obituary A4 Advertising Nation World Classified Entertainment Scoreboard Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular News Manassas Park man charged with rape of minor Nov 12, 2021 The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Manassas Park man Friday and charged him with rape and object sexual penetration, according to a… Education Albemarle schools looks to give employees bonus ahead of payroll changes Nov 13, 2021 “Creating more instability after the last two years of constant change and anxiety has created even more stress in our lives,” the Albemarle Education Association said of the new payroll system. +2 Home & Garden Mystery Plant: When ripe, this fruit is an autumn treasure Nov 15, 2021 When they are fully ripe, the fruits are delicious — not only for humans, but for a variety of critters. Crime News Grand jury to hear case of local church deacon charged with rape, strangulation of girl Nov 11, 2021 Five charges against Richard "Trey" Coe were certified: two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of strangulation. +2 Local Government 490-unit development proposed along Old Ivy Road Nov 16, 2021 A developer wants to build 490 homes on about 36 acres near the U.S 250/29 Bypass on Old Ivy Road in Albemarle County, but some residents are … +2 Sports Playing without Armstrong, Virginia struggles in home loss to Notre Dame Nov 13, 2021 Playing without injured quarterback Brennan Armstrong, the Virginia football team struggles in a 28-3 loss to No. 7 Notre Dame. August 12 White supremacist movements expert pressed by defendants during rally trial Nov 11, 2021 According to Peter Simi’s testimony, white supremacist movements are based around several core ideas: racist ideology; a central role of violence; front and backstage talk; and plausible deniability. Education Albemarle, Charlottesville adjust school calendars to give teachers more planning time Nov 12, 2021 “From my time being a classroom teacher and administrator, I will tell you that the longest stretch mentally is the time from the Martin Luther King holiday to spring break." August 12 Cantwell and Spencer present defense after rally lawsuit dismissal attempt fails Nov 16, 2021 Rally lawsuit defendants Chris Cantwell and Richard Spencer asked for charges against them to be dismissed Tuesday, but the judge refused, for… August 12 Kessler takes the stand, struggles to deflect blame for rally violence Nov 16, 2021 Throughout the trial, Jason Kessler has been pointed to by other defendants as the primary organizer of both rallies.