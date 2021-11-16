Index for 11/17 paper Nov 16, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLASSIFIEDS B9COMICS B8ENTERTAINMENT B5 FOOD B6LOCAL & STATE A3NATION & WORLD A4OBITUARIES A9OPINION A5SCOREBOARDSPORTS B1 0 comments Tags Obituary A4 Advertising Nation World Classified Entertainment Scoreboard Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular News Manassas Park man charged with rape of minor Nov 12, 2021 The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Manassas Park man Friday and charged him with rape and object sexual penetration, according to a… Education Albemarle schools looks to give employees bonus ahead of payroll changes Nov 13, 2021 “Creating more instability after the last two years of constant change and anxiety has created even more stress in our lives,” the Albemarle Education Association said of the new payroll system. Crime News Grand jury to hear case of local church deacon charged with rape, strangulation of girl Nov 11, 2021 Five charges against Richard "Trey" Coe were certified: two counts of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of strangulation. Local Government Former Charlottesville Police Chief Brackney files discrimination complaints against city, wants $3 million settlement Nov 9, 2021 Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney has filed a discrimination complaint against the city with the U.S. Equal Employment Oppo… +2 Sports Playing without Armstrong, Virginia struggles in home loss to Notre Dame Nov 13, 2021 Playing without injured quarterback Brennan Armstrong, the Virginia football team struggles in a 28-3 loss to No. 7 Notre Dame. Education Albemarle, Charlottesville adjust school calendars to give teachers more planning time Nov 12, 2021 “From my time being a classroom teacher and administrator, I will tell you that the longest stretch mentally is the time from the Martin Luther King holiday to spring break." Local Government Charlottesville spokesman resigns Nov 9, 2021 Charlottesville’s Director of Communications Brian Wheeler is resigning, effective Nov. 19. August 12 White supremacist movements expert pressed by defendants during rally trial Nov 11, 2021 According to Peter Simi’s testimony, white supremacist movements are based around several core ideas: racist ideology; a central role of violence; front and backstage talk; and plausible deniability. August 12 Neo-Nazi leader put in the hot seat during tense testimony Nov 9, 2021 The Traditionalist Worker Party, or TWP, has been a particular focus of the case so far as the plaintiffs have called upon various communications evidence from the group’s members. Sports Three takeaways from Virginia's 66-58 loss to Navy Nov 9, 2021 Three takeaways from Virginia's 66-58 loss to Navy.