Index for 11/11 paper

In an email, which followed James A. Fields’ 2018 first-degree murder conviction in Charlottesville Circuit Court, Michael Hill wrote that "There is no justice for the white man in these damnable Jew-run courts.”
Five minutes into the fourth quarter of an eventual 66-49 loss to BYU, Brennan Armstrong suffered an apparent rib injury that now has the future of his season in doubt as Virginia goes into its open week.
Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday he’s “planning” to have star quarterback Brennan Armstrong available Saturday night against No. 7 Notre Dame, though he declined to share much about his status.
In the years since the UTR rally, Richard Spencer’s influence has dissipated significantly and his well of financial resources has apparently shrank to such a degree that he is unable to afford legal counsel, leading to him representing himself.