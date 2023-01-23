Index for 01/24 paper Jan 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLASSIFIEDS B7COMICS B6ENTERTAINMENT B5GARDENING A6LOCAL & STATE A3NATION & WORLD A4OBITUARIES A8OPINION A5SPORTS B1 0 Comments Tags Advertising The Press Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular First United Methodist Church denied request to install solar panels The board voted 4-3 to deny the church's request to remove portions of its slate roof for the installation of solar panels. New Charlottesville brewery to open in 2023 SuperFly will open at 943 Preston Ave., on the same block as Shenandoah Joe’s and Martin Hardware. Charlottesville police searching for man who went missing in July John Milton Harris III, a 60-year-old, 5' 8" tall white male with a medium build is still missing, says the Charlottesville Police Department. Monticello chief to resign after nearly 15 years The president of the foundation dedicated to preserving Monticello and the legacy of Founding Father Thomas Jefferson is resigning. Regal closing Stonefield theater The Charlottesville area will be losing its only IMAX movie house. Police ID victim, charge motorist in fatal Ivy Road crash Charlottesville police announced Friday that initial reports that a motorist struck and killed a cyclist on Ivy Road the night of Jan. 12 were… Virginia won't have Sam Brunelle for Sunday's matchup with Notre Dame Virginia forward Sam Brunelle will not get the opportunity to take on her former team on Sunday. A historically Black church is now an event space. Who decides if it's gentrification? A white church with green trim has sat on the corner of 10th Street and Grady Avenue in Charlottesville since 1939. In the 84 years that have … 'Microtransit' could come to Albemarle County as early as this summer On Wednesday, the Albemarle Board of Supervisors weighed options for on-demand, shuttle-like service. The best lake towns to live in Each corner of the United States has nationally — and sometimes internationally — renowned lake towns. Here's a look at some of the best, based on six areas: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life.