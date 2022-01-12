Index for 01/13 paper Jan 12, 2022 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CLASSIFIEDS C5COMICS C2ENTERTAINMENT C3LOCAL & STATE A3NATION & WORLD A4OBITUARIES C4OPINION A5SCOREBOARD B2SPORTS B1 0 Comments Tags Obituary A4 Advertising C4 Nation World Classified C2 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Charlottesville property owners sue city over Future Land Use Map A group of Charlottesville residents and property owners is suing the city over approval of a new comprehensive plan and future land use map, … Possible four inches of snow Thursday night in Charlottesville area The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for most of the area from Thursday evening until Friday morning. Names to watch in the transfer portal as Virginia looks to replenish its roster Several names to watch in the transfer portal as the Virginia football team looks to replenish its roster. Local deacon arrested on new charges related to rape of minor Richard "Trey" Coe now faces eight additional charges and remains in Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail while he awaits a bond hearing. Charlottesville man sentenced to 10 years for 2019 manslaughter An unhoused Charlottesville man was sentenced to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2019 death of another unhouse… Thousands still powerless ahead of another winter storm “We would’ve been better off not knowing anything,” said one Albemarle resident frustrated with Dominion's changing estimates. Power restoration efforts slow going as crews find ‘extensive and devastating' damage By Wednesday evening, less than 40% of people in Albemarle County didn’t have power. Many more people in Charlottesville had their lights turned back on Tuesday with less than 5% still powerless. Sentara Martha Jefferson postpones elective procedures while UVa stays the course Martha Jefferson has seen an increasing number of patients with COVID-19 up to 33 on Friday, which is about one-fifth of its hospital patients. Three takeaways from Virginia's 75-65 win over Clemson Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 75-65 win over Clemson. After chaos on Interstate 95, Northam says he is 'sick and tired' of criticism on government response Amid criticism that the state botched preparations and response to a 50-mile backup on Interstate 95, the Virginia's main traffic artery, Gov. Ralph Northam said in a Wednesday interview he was "sick and tired people talking about what went wrong."