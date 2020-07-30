Hello there.
It's me, your friendly neighborhood city reporter coming to you live from my undisclosed home office. It's been four months since I put one of these together and, let's be honest, everyone probably needed a little break from the news during this pandemic.
Some might say I'm lazy, but let's just pretend I was strategic and only wanted to put out a new edition once hockey returned so I could have some highlights for everyone.
I'll try to pack this edition with non-virus related news that you may have missed. I'll also throw in a few stories from the past four months that you might have missed. Here we go!
BLM
https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/charlottesville-considering-honorary-street-designation-for-black-lives-matter/article_74e6c942-8273-52fb-9f14-91e46ce8a4a7.html
Charlottesville is considering an honorary street name downtown to recognize the Black Lives Matter movement.
During its meeting last week, the City Council discussed three proposed honorary designations.
Don Gathers submitted an application to designate Market Street between 1st Street Northeast and 9th Street Northeast as Black Lives Matter Boulevard.
Myra Anderson asked the city to designate 7th Street Northeast between Market and Jefferson streets as Black Lives Matter Avenue.
Tanesha Hudson also submitted a request to call Main Street between the Ridge Street/McIntire Road intersection and 10th Street/Roosevelt Brown Boulevard as Black Excellence Way.
The most recent honorary name went to 6 ½ Street Southwest, which was called Winneba Way to recognize Charlottesville’s sister city in Ghana.
In 2019, the council also voted to change the namesake of Preston Avenue to educator Asalie Minor Preston rather than Thomas Lewis Preston, a former Confederate officer and slave owner.
Localities across the country are taking measures to elevate Black history in the months following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
“This is coming because of George Floyd’s execution and really it’s a question of who do Black lives matter to?” Mayor Nikuyah Walker said.
Neighborhood Development Services recommended combining Gathers’ and Anderson’s requests into one honorific related to Black Lives Matter.
The department said that Hudson’s request didn’t meet the requirements of the city’s street naming policy. The policy requires a designation focused on people or events “that have made an important and lasting contribution” to the city or represent a key part of its history.
City Attorney John Blair said the council could still support Hudson’s request and change the policy because it has unilateral authority on street naming.
City engineer Brennen Duncan said that Black Lives Matter could fit the policy, although there is some gray area. He said “It’s not just a phrase, it’s a whole movement” and argued that it could be considered a collection of people. Duncan said Hudson’s suggestion was more of a concept.
At the end of the meeting, Hudson spoke in public comment and was frustrated that the council did not ask questions about her request. She said she will submit another application that fits the policy.
City staff estimated that the designation on 7th Street would cost $374 while Market and Main streets would cost $748.
The council supported the designation for 7th Street and will consider a resolution at its Aug. 3 meeting.
The council also requested an update on a measure introduced by former Councilors Wes Bellamy and Mike Signer in 2019 to examine unnamed city properties and come up with 12 properties to name in honor of those who fought for social justice.
“We never want to get in a situation where we do these symbolic gestures and think that something substantive changed because I know that’s just a trick in politics all the time,” Councilor Michael Payne said.
City spokesman Brian Wheeler said he was in meetings with former Deputy City Manager Mike Murphy and Charlene Green, manager of the Office of Human Rights, about the process last year and next steps weren’t finalized. Murphy and Green have since resigned and Bellamy and Signer didn’t seek re-election so Wheeler is the only remaining official who was involved in the process.
CRB
Council resolution, meetings
https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/council-delays-crb-decision-walker-spars-with-board-member/article_1906c9b5-029e-5da4-911e-a4ddbbc967df.html
Charlottesville’s police oversight panel likely will have to wait a few months before getting any word about changes to its structure.
Meanwhile, the Police Civilian Review Board is considering hiring outside counsel while already receiving some pushback as it tries to navigate its relationship with city officials and maintain independence.
The board, which held its second meeting on Tuesday, voted last week to request that the City Council revert its bylaws and ordinance to the structure presented by an initial panel.
However, the council has indicated that it will take no such action before the General Assembly holds a special session on policing in August.
“Council will not be considering any amendments to the PCRB Bylaws and Ordinance until the outcome of this session is known,” the council wrote in an email last week sent by Councilor Heather Hill and signed “Members of Council.”
The holdup would allow the legislature to consider proposals by the Legislative Black Caucus focused on police accountability.
The proposals would require all police departments to have a corresponding civilian review board, which would have subpoena power. Subpoena power was not included in the original or current iteration of the Charlottesville CRB’s bylaws.
The legislation also would limit the use of sovereign immunity, a state law that shields individual police officers and their governing bodies from civil liability for violations of constitutional rights.
Although the council could change the ordinance and bylaws to the original proposal and then make further changes after the session, that option does not appear to be under consideration. If any of the legislation is approved, it’s unclear when it would take effect. Speakers in Tuesday’s public comment period also noted that there’s no guarantee the legislature will approve the measures or that the council would subsequently sign off on them.
Rising tensions
Meanwhile, leading up to the meeting, tensions were building behind the scenes between board members and city officials.
Board member Stuart Evans had questioned city staff about the process for allowing some city officials to appear at the virtual meetings in an effort to ensure the board maintained independence. He mentioned Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Police Chief RaShall Brackney, who participated in the inaugural meeting. The City Council chose to not require a liaison to the board when approving the ordinance and the bylaws.
Right before the meeting was set to start, Walker responded to Evans and said that “it is never OK for you to question the participation of two Black women in a meeting.”
Walker said that she and Brackney appeared to answer questions and show that they were willing to work together to create a “powerful PCRB.” She said her family and friends have been “negatively impacted by the criminal justice system in this city forever” and “Your white gaze doesn’t give [you] any authority to question my intention.”
Evans responded that his questions were only intended to determine how city officials participated in a meeting and whether their participation was appropriate for an independent board to “ensure that a board is not unduly influence[d] by the very apparatus it is supposed to oversee.”
“I will continue to work on the CRB to attempt to address the very issues you — I believe inaccurately — accuse me of participating in by asking questions of City officials/employees,” he wrote. “The fact that you view a member of an independent board asking questions about how the board can stay independent (and ensure that it [is] viewed as independent by the public) as ‘problematic’ is troubling to me. One might say that it even demonstrates the very problem I am worried about.”
After the meeting, Walker again responded, saying that it was “troubling” for Evans to question her participation, while pointing out that the initial bylaws called for a council liaison. She also said that a comment about her governing style was again “white gaze.”
Executive director
In communicating its intent about the ordinance and bylaws, the council told the board to instead focus on crafting the job description for an executive director, but board members said that process would be tainted by the current structure. Board members said the job description would be substantially different under the initial structure.
One of the differences between the two is that the current structure shifts more power to the director than the board, compared with the original proposal.
“You’re either going to have an executive director with a lot of power that doesn’t share it with the board or an executive director that works in conjunction with the board and shares the power,” said board member Nancy Carpenter.
City Manager Tarron Richardson said officials will continue to work on the job description and return with a proposal that can be easily tweaked if the bylaws and ordinance are revised.
A current draft of the job posting includes a salary range of $89,247 to $137,000 and a minimum of five years of “progressively responsible” experience in conducting civil, criminal or factual investigations and gathering evidence.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board voted to request that the City Council provide a written report about what it didn’t keep from the initial proposal and the reason for those decisions.
“People feel like there was something taken away and they were never given a reason why,” said board member James Watson.
The initial panel worked from August 2018 to July 2019 in the fallout of the Unite the Right rally to create a draft of the bylaws.
The City Council approved the ordinance and bylaws for the panel in November, although some community members remained frustrated with the final proposal. The bylaws establish the board’s meeting procedures, and the ordinance covers its composition, staffing and powers.
In other business, the council signaled its support for expanded civilian oversight of police as the meeting stretched into Tuesday morning.
The council adopted a resolution asking Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, and Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, to support legislation related to police review boards and take up other measures in the wake of protests of police brutality.
The legislature is set to consider proposals by the Legislative Black Caucus focused on police accountability during the special session that begins Aug. 18.
The proposals would require all police departments in Virginia to have a corresponding civilian review board with subpoena power. Subpoena power was not included in the original or current iteration of the Charlottesville CRB’s bylaws.
The legislation also would limit the use of sovereign immunity, a state law that shields individual police officers and their governing bodies from civil liability for violations of constitutional rights.
The city’s Police Civilian Review Board held its first meeting last month after a nearly two-year process.
The council has been at odds with the city’s Police Civilian Review Board, which is still in its infancy.
At its first meeting, the CRB voted to revert its bylaws and ordinance to the structure presented by an initial panel but not adopted by a previous council.
However, the council has indicated that it will take no action on the CRB’s wishes before the General Assembly holds the special session, a move that has drawn the ire of the board and activists.
Snook, who has been cautious about the board’s powers during the campaign and his first year on council, said that his reservations have always been that the panel’s powers “not violate state law.”
Snook said it’s unclear just how much power the state will provide to review boards and the key issue will be subpoena power.
“If I had to say there is one thing that is likely to not pass, it would be the subpoena power provision because it is such a challenge to so many different layers of the power structure,” he said.
Walker said that passing state legislation would ensure that the board doesn’t become entangled in court battles.
“It’s very important if we can get this passed at the state level it will help strengthen our local CRB so that we’re not tied up in lawsuits and they can actually hopefully get some work done,” she said. “This is an area where if we want change we have to be bold about it.”
https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/council-advances-firearm-ban-signals-support-for-expanded-crb-power/article_9b4ced48-5d25-5ab9-872b-747ce746d968.html
CARDS
Charlottesville officials charged more than $839,000 to credit cards in the first six months of the year, boosted by measures to protect employees and implement safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Daily Progress obtained statements for all 159 city credit cards between Jan. 1 and June 30 through a request under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
The pandemic led to a slew of charges for safety measures, but also resulted in some savings, as planned conferences were canceled.
Officials charged an average of $5,277 on each card over six months, or about $879 per month. The roughly 5,200 transactions averaged about $161.36 each.
The Charlottesville Police Department spent the most at $102,194, followed by Human Services with $88,105, Maintenance with $77,911, Parks and Recreation at $60,612 and the Fire Department at $51,087.
About $12,605 of the police department’s total spending was for meals for officers. The department also had several charges related to personnel recruitment, including $3,502 for customized water bottles in January.
The department with the least amount of charges was the City Attorney’s Office, which charged nothing and only had a $40 credit issued to the account.
Among charges for the Human Resources Department were $5,986 for job ads for the city’s public works director, Neighborhood Development Services director, fire chief, a civil engineer and a risk manager, as well as for the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s executive director position.
https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/city-officials-charged-839k-to-credit-cards-in-first-half-of-year/article_6a642155-d980-57e1-aba3-82dabea87d1c.html
SMART SCALE
https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/city-council-narrowly-backs-road-project-applications/article_96777d24-74d5-5e10-93d8-b023b72c9dac.html
Charlottesville City Council has narrowly backed four state funding applications for road projects, although one of the proposals has created a stir among some residents.
The council approved a resolution supporting the applications during its virtual meeting on Monday. Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Councilors Lloyd Snook and Heather Hill voted in favor of the measure and Councilors Michael Payne and Sena Magill voted against it.
The resolution is required with the applications for funding under the next round of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale program, which scores projects based on a variety of factors, including safety and cost.
The main point of contention was a $6.1 million application to fund improvements to the intersection of Preston and Grady avenues.
The project would connect Preston and Grady, and Preston would T-off toward downtown. It includes sidewalks, bike lanes and improved public transit facilities.
Although dozens of residents have contacted the city and many weighed in at a public meeting earlier this month, only two people spoke during the public hearing on Monday.
Most of the concerns have focused on a desire to conduct a broader small area plan before reconfiguring the intersection.
“As a private developer in the city of Charlottesville, I am always held to a higher standard of public outreach and planning than has been demonstrated with the application before you tonight,” Chris Henry, president of Stony Point Development Group, which is heading up the adjacent Dairy Central project, said during the hearing.
Henry admitted Preston and Grady is a “convoluted intersection” but the proposal “misses the forest for the trees” by not examining the rest of the neighborhood.
Some residents are also worried the new design would dump more traffic onto Grady Avenue, which city engineer Brennen Duncan said just doesn’t make sense.
“I don’t know where that’s coming from … There’s no reason for them to continue straight,” he said. “If you’re going to Barracks Road, it really does not make sense to continue onto Grady. It’s longer, you’ve got more signals you’ve got to deal with. … Traffic is kind of like water, they want the path of least resistance and that’s quickest.”
Payne supported the “intention” of the proposal, but said “this is a corridor with a fraught history” and was worried about public involvement in VDOT’s review process.
Duncan noted that what was presented is “merely a concept.” City engineer Jack Dawson said that the design can change throughout the process as long it doesn’t stray from its final budget.
The application is one of four that will be submitted next month for funding consideration.
The second is for $7.9 million to cover phase three of the West Main Streetscape project.
The estimated $31 million streetscape project will redesign West Main between Jefferson Park Avenue and Ridge-McIntire Road. Phases one and two are funded through a combination of state and local money.
Phase three focuses on West Main between Eighth Street Northwest and 10th Street Northwest and includes widened sidewalks, redesigned bike lanes, intersection improvements and landscaping.
The third application is $5 million for improvements on Ridge Street.
The proposal would include a continuous bike lane in both directions from Cherry/Elliott Avenue to Monticello Avenue by eliminating on-street parking on the west side of Ridge Street. It also includes curb extension on the east side of the intersections of Ridge and Oak Street and Dice Street.
The final application is $4.5 million for the second phase of a project along Emmet Street.
The proposal would improve bicycle and pedestrian access along Emmet Street between Arlington Boulevard and Barracks Road. Improvements include widened sidewalks and shared-use paths, bike lanes and aesthetic work.
The state will select proposals in 2021, but funding won’t be available until 2026.
FORCE
Charlottesville police officers used force to arrest suspects 17 times in 2019; more than half of those instances were against African Americans.
The Charlottesville Police Department published its use-of-force report for 2019 in May. The issue has come to a head in recent weeks after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers led to ongoing protests across the country.
Reports for the past two years are posted on the city’s website, but only the 2019 report lists demographic information about both the officers and suspects.
Department spokesman Tyler Hawn said the additional information was championed by Police Chief RaShall Brackney, who came into office in the summer of 2018.
The Daily Progress sent a list of questions to Hawn regarding use of force on June 18, including if and how the department focuses on de-escalation, if chokeholds are allowed and if CPD had any plans to revise its use of force policies in the wake of protests locally and nationally.
Hawn responded that CPD would be “more than happy” to answer the questions the following week. However, when contacted again, on June 29 Hawn said that CPD was “not accommodating interviews right now” and the department was “respectfully declining” to comment for this story.
Force was used 17 times in 2019 and 11 of those incidents involved a white officer and a Black suspect.
https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/majority-of-cpds-use-of-force-was-against-black-suspects/article_4448b659-00dc-58ef-a6f4-e803eac23144.html
WRIGHT/BAXTER
https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/richardson-appeared-to-withhold-promotion-for-firefighter-at-center-of-budget-battle/article_a904e310-ceb9-5638-80c7-8c2f2e31bfc5.html
Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson didn’t approve a promotion for the head of the city’s firefighter association, who has publicly battled him over funding issues.
Greg Wright, who was at the center of a heated budget battle before the coronavirus pandemic, was sworn in as a captain on May 29, according to a post on the department’s Twitter.
Wright was sworn in by former Fire Chief Andrew Baxter along with Jamie Shifflett, who was promoted to captain, and Scott Carpenter, who was promoted to battalion chief.
However, Wright’s promotion didn’t actually go through, according to city officials.
The city confirmed last week that Wright remains a firefighter while Shifflett is a captain and Carpenter is a battalion chief.
When asked why Wright’s promotion no longer stood, city spokesman Brian Wheeler said, “All promotions of city employees involve approvals by the city manager.”
Wheeler said the city would provide no further comment on Wright’s promotion because it is a personnel matter.
However, according to spokesman Tyler Hawn, and confirmed by the Charlottesville Police Department’s general orders, the police department’s promotions are approved by the police chief.
CFD follows a rigorous promotion process that involves testing, certifications, interviews and vetting from inside and outside of the department before a field of people eligible for promotion are sent to the fire chief.
Wright declined to discuss the matter last week.
Wright is president of the Charlottesville local of the International Association of Firefighters. The group does not hold the same protections of a typical labor union, because Virginia has not allowed public employees to unionize. The General Assembly passed a law this year, which takes effect July 1, that allows public employees to form unions.
Wright drew the ire of Richardson earlier this year in a battle over staffing for the fire department, which eventually led to Baxter’s resignation earlier this month.
Richardson’s administration has been plagued with allegations of aggression, misconduct and mismanagement, according to city staff, who did not want to be named. In his 13-month tenure, city leadership has been gutted of longtime employees.
Since May 20, the City Council has held multiple closed sessions to discuss Richardson’s performance.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, firefighters were lobbying the city to approve a departmental request for $1.3 million to fund 12 new firefighters to staff ambulances for a department that is stretched thin.
Firefighters donning yellow shirts showed up at budget meetings and made media appearances to discuss the issues.
Richardson has called the staffing problem “an issue I inherited” and said the fire chief needs to better allocate staff.
In late February, Wright emailed the general City Council email address, which is also seen by other officials and Richardson, “imploring” the council to hold meetings between Richardson and Baxter to address the issues.
Wright’s email, and others sent by Baxter, emphasize communication problems with Richardson when discussing staffing and the department’s deployment model.
Wright’s email called Richardson “willfully ignorant” with a “complete lack of a basic understanding” that “cannot be tolerated” as the budget process moves forward.
In response, Richardson directly addressed Wright.
“You are a firefighter who oversees a limited number of employees on a daily basis. Your educational achievements and certifications, as well as your limited work experience as a supervisor will never be a match to any of my qualifications or credentials,” wrote Richardson, who holds a doctorate. “So, let’s be clear about who is ignorant and overwhelmingly shallow as a professional in the field of public administration.”
Richardson wrote that Wright’s “failure to understand the basics” of departmental budgeting is “egregious being that you have been working in your capacity for such a long time.” According to city salary lists, Wright was hired in 2011.
Richardson wrote that Wright has no authority to request meetings with the City Council and told him to “gain a better understanding about your role and responsibilities as a firefighter.”
Wright has defended his email, while Richardson said the language was racially charged.
Baxter told Wright over email that Richardson’s response was “egregious.”
“Many of us in senior leadership roles in our city were genuinely looking forward to new leadership after the chaos and drama that occurred in our city in 2017,” Baxter wrote to Wright. “Unfortunately, what we got was a transactional, unfocused, disengaged, dismissive bully.”
Baxter declined to comment. The city also declined further comment on the apparent dispute.
A next step for Wright could be filing a legal grievance. The Progress is not aware of any court filings at this time.
Although the Charlottesville local association is not a union, it has backing from the Virginia Professional Firefighters Association and the International Association of Firefighters, which could potentially provide Wright assistance if requested.
Another closed council session is scheduled for Thursday, but staff have not yet said what matters will be discussed there.
Charlottesville Fire Chief Andrew Baxter resigned Thursday, effective immediately, following numerous complaints against City Manager Tarron Richardson.
“In the year since your appointment as city manager, I have come to understand that we do not share the same vision for the Charlottesville Fire Department or of the leadership of the city government,” Baxter wrote in his resignation letter. “I have faithfully served the Charlottesville community in this position since 2015. Despite leaving this formal leadership role with the city, I will continue to be active in this, my community.”
Baxter and Richardson have battled for months, and the recent budget process highlighted their disagreements over the future of the fire department. Baxter’s resignation sheds light on the discontent among longtime city leaders, many of whom also have left during Richardson’s 13-month tenure.
Baxter blamed Richardson’s management style for the departures in a March email, obtained by The Daily Progress on Monday via a request under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
“I believe in my heart that it [is] this specific type of behavior that has led to a steady loss of experienced leaders since Richardson’s arrival last May,” he wrote. “[A]nd, if left unchecked, will ultimately drive our City government toward a state of mediocrity never before encountered in this caring, dynamic resource-rich community.”
On the same day of his announcement, the City Council discussed the job performances of Richardson, Baxter and a deputy city manager during an 11-hour closed session, the second special meeting held this week on the topic. Councilors didn’t vote on anything in open session after either closed meeting.
Baxter’s resignation was tendered Thursday while the council was still in the closed session.
Baxter, who took over as fire chief in 2015 after 20 years in Henrico County, was one of the few remaining city leaders who served during the deadly Unite the Right rally in 2017. Under his leadership, the department earned accreditation through an international agency and received other honors.
“I have reached a point in this role where my values and professional ethics will not allow me to continue to work in the current leadership environment,” Baxter wrote in an email to staff. “Serving as your Fire Chief has been, without a shred of doubt, the greatest honor of my fire service career.”
Following Baxter’s resignation, Richardson appointed Emily Pelliccia, who has been with the Charlottesville Fire Department since 1994, as interim fire chief, according to a news release from the city.
“I thank Chief Baxter for his dedicated service to our community,” Richardson said in a city news release. “On behalf of the City, we wish Chief Baxter well in his future endeavors. The City will immediately start a national recruitment effort for our next Chief and I am grateful that Emily Pelliccia will serve in this interim capacity. “
Since March, Baxter has led the city’s response to the pandemic but was replaced in the last month by Deputy Chief Joe Powers. Baxter regularly gave updates on the city’s response to the virus on the Cville360 program but is no longer featured.
Baxter has been at odds with Richardson since at least October, according to the extensive cache of email exchanges that The Progress received. Monday’s closed session was scheduled after the council reviewed The Progress’ FOIA request.
Baxter has long resisted making cuts to the fire department that Richardson directed him to, according to the emails and his resignation letter.
Before the city’s budget process was derailed by the coronavirus, firefighters were lobbying the City Council to approve a departmental request for $1.3 million to fund 12 new firefighters to staff ambulances for a department that Baxter has said is stretched thin.
The issues came to a public head in March in an email Richardson sent to firefighter Greg Wright, head of the city’s firefighter organization. He chided Wright for his “limited scope of knowledge” on budgetary issues after the union leader called Richardson “willfully ignorant” of the department’s needs and noted “a clear disconnect” between the department and city manager.
Richardson, who is African American, later defended his response and framed the issue as about race.
In an email obtained Monday, Baxter, who is white, told Wright that Richardson’s response was “egregious.”
“Many of us in senior leadership roles in our city were genuinely looking forward to new leadership after the chaos and drama that occurred in our city in 2017,” Baxter wrote to Wright. “Unfortunately, what we got was a transactional, unfocused, disengaged, dismissive bully.”
The City Council has held numerous closed sessions to discuss Richardson’s performance since the fall, including a four-hour meeting in October that followed a rescinded request for proposals regarding a planned consolidation of city and school administrative offices
In November, the Planning Commission voiced frustration over the process to draft the city’s Capital Improvement Program this year, the first for Richardson in Charlottesville.
Richardson cleared a performance evaluation in December when he would have been up for a $10,000 raise, which he declined.
Thursday evening, the Charlottesville local of the International Association of Firefighters issued a statement thanking the former chief for his service and pledging to continue serving the community.
“While we are disappointed that Chief Baxter is leaving, we are thankful for the guidance and the professionalism he has provided our department,” the statement reads. “It is not often that rank and file firefighters, associations and fire chiefs have the positive working relationship that were present under Chief Baxter’s watch, his leadership will be missed.”
https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/charlottesville-fire-chief-resigns-after-heated-disputes-with-city-manager/article_d06687db-0738-592c-b2b0-f790f2209ffa.html
ADD FINAL WRIGHT STORY
A promotion for the head of Charlottesville’s firefighter association was approved earlier this week.
According to a joint statement Thursday from City Manager Tarron Richardson, the Charlottesville Fire Department and the Charlottesville Professional Firefighters Association, Richardson on Tuesday approved Greg Wright’s promotion to captain, effective retroactively to the original date of promotion of May 30, after Wright agreed to take a cultural diversity course.
The statement comes after The Daily Progress published an article on June 24 about the lack of approval by Richardson of Wright’s promotion after he was initially sworn in as a captain on May 29. City officials previously had declined to comment on the issue, citing personnel reasons.
Wright has publicly battled Richardson over funding issues. In an email in March, Wright called Richardson “willfully ignorant” with a “complete lack of a basic understanding” that “cannot be tolerated” as the budget process moves forward. Richardson said Wright had “limited scope of knowledge” on budgetary issues and that Wright’s “limited work experience as a supervisor will never be a match to any of my qualifications or credentials.”
According to Thursday’s statement, Wright, Richardson and recently installed Fire Chief Emily Pelliccia met Tuesday to follow up on budget discussions and staffing needs.
At the meeting, the statement said, Wright apologized for saying that Richardson was “willfully ignorant” and Richardson accepted his apology and “explained why he responded in such a heated manner to his email, which Dr. Richardson felt was a racist comment.”
Wright’s promotion was delayed, the statement says, because Richardson asked former Fire Chief Andrew Baxter to have Wright take a cultural diversity course in March, “which never happened.”
City spokesman Brian Wheeler told The Progress in June that, “All promotions of city employees involve approvals by the city manager,” and that the city would provide no further comment on Wright’s promotion because it is a personnel manner.
Earlier this year, firefighters lobbied the city to approve a departmental request for $1.3 million to fund 12 new firefighters to staff ambulances for a department they say is stretched thin. Richardson had called the staffing problem “an issue I inherited” and said the fire chief needs to better allocate staff. The funding was never included in proposed or approved fiscal year 2021 budgets.
The statement says that CFD and Richardson “pledged to work in collaboration” on a staffing plan to help resolve issues previously identified, and will include “a gradual decrease in overtime from year-to-year, as well as an increase in additional advanced life support capabilities and emergency medical transport services.”
https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/firefighter-apologizes-to-richardson-promotion-approved/article_3dc2f877-0755-55ae-bdda-0fa864a1b9d4.html
CRHA
https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/govt-and-politics/crha-hires-citys-housing-coordinator-as-new-executive-director/article_0508581c-851f-527a-979d-73113ef87ba4.html
The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority has hired a new executive director.
John Sales, who is the city’s housing coordinator, announced during the Housing Advisory Committee’s meeting on Wednesday that he will be taking the position.
“I saw it as an opportunity to do some meaningful work and be directly impactul in the development and redevelopment of public housing,” he said. “I haven’t been to a locality where there’s been this much support for affordable housing in general.”
CRHA is a quasi-governmental agency that is not directly overseen by the city of Charlottesville. It receives funding from federal, state and local sources and manages the city’s public housing stock.
Sales will start Aug. 3 and succeeds Grant Duffield, who left in November for a job in Newport News. Sales’ salary with the city was $68,515 and his new pay will be $117,500.
The housing authority’s board of commissioners approved Sales’ contract during a virtual meeting on June 22.
“[He] has been involved and understands our redevelopment process to date and where we are and we’re excited for his hire,” Board chairwoman Betsy Roettger said during the meeting.
Sales, a Richmond native, graduated from Old Dominion University with a master’s in public administration and bachelors in criminal justice.
He worked two years as director of development and capital projects for the Chesapeake Housing Authority before coming to Charlottesville in August 2019.
He has also worked with Norfolk to revamp its homeowner rehabilitation program and operates Sales Consulting Firm to assist nonprofits focused on housing find funding opportunities through grants and meet the requirements for those grants.
The housing authority is in the midst of the first phase of a massive redevelopment of the city’s public housing stock.
“The redevelopment that the housing authority is undertaking right now is completely resident-led and is a new model that not a localities in the country have used,” Sales said. “That shows you they’re ready, we’re ready this is an opportune time to make some meaningful development for the community.”
Phase one includes the renovation of Crescent Halls and construction of new units on South First Street.
The total development cost is about $34 million. The project at Crescent Halls would cost $15.39 million and South First Street would be $11.55 million.
At Crescent Halls, a three-part project will modernize the building and improve access for its residents, who are primarily seniors and disabled persons. The renovated building will have 98 one-bedroom and seven two-bedroom apartments.
The project will start in conjunction with the first phase of work on South First Street, where 58 existing units will be redeveloped and 142 units will be added, at a total estimated cost of about $38 million.
Phase one at South First Street is a 63-unit development next to the existing public housing near the intersection of South First Street and Hartmans Mill Road in the Ridge Street neighborhood.
Once that phase is complete, crews will move onto phase two at South First Street and replace the existing 58 units with 113 multifamily units. The effort also includes a 7,000-square-foot community center and 3,000 square feet of office space.
Sales will be CRHA’s eighth executive director since 1998, with each of his predecessors lasting three to four years in the role.
Sales’ departure will leave the city government without a dedicated housing staffer for the second time in less than two years. His predecessor, Stacy Pethia, was hired by Albemarle County in late 2018.
Kathleen Glenn-Matthews, who is CRHA’s operations director, has served as interim executive director in the past few months and plans to stay with the agency.
Sales acknowledged that the housing authority has a troubled history with regulations, vacancies and maintenance.
Some of Sales’ solutions include physical needs assessments to anticipate maintenance issues and pursuing grant opportunities.
“A lot of it is communicating about the different opportunities to fund some of these initiatives,” he said, “and better understanding when some of these issues might arise.”
MELONS
https://dailyprogress.com/news/crime/police-man-wearing-watermelon-on-his-head-arrested-in-louisa-sheetz-robbery/article_9f07a0d3-e5cc-5d4f-8adf-b41dac4159a1.html
MAY
Nearly everybody is wearing a face mask these days, following recommendations to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
But despite everything seen in the past two months, the two melonheads who walked into the Louisa Sheetz on May 6 would have turned some heads.
The Louisa Police Department posted a news release on its Facebook page Saturday seeking information about two people who donned hollowed-out watermelons with holes cut out for their eyes and entered the store at 9:35 p.m. May 6.
The post asked for help locating the two people in connection to a larceny at the store, although it’s unclear what was allegedly stolen.
However, according to a dispatcher with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, one of the people in the photo was arrested earlier in the week. After inquiries from The Daily Progress, the post was updated to say an arrest has been made.
The dispatcher, who did not give their name, would not provide the name of the person arrested. The dispatcher said the arrest occurred “a few days ago” and that only one person was arrested. They did not say whether that person has been charged in connection to the alleged larceny or in any other crime.
Comments on the Facebook post were full of photos from other people who apparently had seen the duo elsewhere in town.
It’s unclear if police are searching for the other person from the photo. However, the post says that anyone with information on the two people or their whereabouts are asked to contact Officer Taylor at (540) 967-1234, to call Crime Solvers at 1 (800) 346-1466 or to visit louisatown.org/report-a-crime.
Hey-Hey Whaddya Say
This seems like a good time to discuss the origin of this section's title. The phrase "Hey-Hey Whaddya Say" is used by longtime Carolina Hurricanes broadcaster John Forslund after decisive goals. Unfortunately, a contract dispute could mean that Forslund won't be back with the team and it's made me very upset.
https://www.newsobserver.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/luke-decock/article244250692.html
In the meantime, the NHL is back in action. All we've got at the moment are clips from exhibition games, but the playoffs get back into action on Saturday and I'm looking forward to the Canes taking out the New York Rangers!
Here's a sweet overtime winner by Scott Laughton of the Philadelphia Flyers in their exhibition game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Odds & Ends
DAILY NEWS-RECORD: Jerry Blair, who hired me in 2015 and was an editor for about a dozen years, died unexpectedly earlier this month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.