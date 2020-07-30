Hello there.
It's me, your friendly neighborhood city reporter coming to you live from my undisclosed home office. It's been four months since I put one of these together and, let's be honest, everyone probably needed a little break from the news during this pandemic.
Some might say I'm lazy, but let's just pretend I was strategic and only wanted to put out a new edition once hockey returned so I could have some highlights for everyone.
I'll try to pack this edition with non-virus related news that you may have missed. I'll also throw in a few stories from the past four months that you might have missed. Here we go!
City considers honorary street designation for Black Lives Matter
Charlottesville is considering an honorary street name downtown to recognize the Black Lives Matter movement.
Localities across the country are taking measures to elevate Black history in the months following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
“This is coming because of George Floyd’s execution and really it’s a question of who do Black lives matter to?” Mayor Nikuyah Walker said.
City Council supported a request to designate 7th Street Northeast between Market and Jefferson streets as Black Lives Matter Avenue.
Neighborhood Development Services estimated that the designation would cost $374.
CRB starts work, seeks expanded power
Charlottesville’s police oversight panel is starting to find its footing.
The Police Civilian Review Board has held two meetings and has voted to request that the City Council revert its bylaws and ordinance to the structure presented by an initial panel.
However, the council has indicated that it will take no such action before the General Assembly holds a special session on policing in August.
The holdup would allow the legislature to consider proposals by the Legislative Black Caucus focused on police accountability. The council has approved a resolution supporting the legislation.
Meanwhile, the board is considering hiring outside counsel while already receiving some pushback as it tries to navigate its relationship with city officials and maintain independence.
The pushback has led to sharp exchanges between Mayor Nikuyah Walker and a board member.
In communicating its intent about the ordinance and bylaws, the council told the board to instead focus on crafting the job description for an executive director, but board members said that process would be tainted by the current structure.
City credit card spending bolstered by pandemic
Charlottesville officials charged more than $839,000 to credit cards in the first six months of the year, boosted by measures to protect employees and implement safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Daily Progress obtained statements for all 159 city credit cards between Jan. 1 and June 30 through a request under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
The pandemic led to a slew of charges for safety measures, but also resulted in some savings, as planned conferences were canceled.
Officials charged an average of $5,277 on each card over six months, or about $879 per month. The roughly 5,200 transactions averaged about $161.36 each.
The Charlottesville Police Department spent the most at $102,194, followed by Human Services with $88,105, Maintenance with $77,911, Parks and Recreation at $60,612 and the Fire Department at $51,087.
About $12,605 of the police department’s total spending was for meals for officers. The department also had several charges related to personnel recruitment, including $3,502 for customized water bottles in January.
The department with the least amount of charges was the City Attorney’s Office, which charged nothing and only had a $40 credit issued to the account.
Council narrowly backs road projects
Charlottesville City Council has narrowly backed four state funding applications for road projects, although one of the proposals has created a stir among some residents.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Councilors Lloyd Snook and Heather Hill voted in favor of a resolution supporting the applications and Councilors Michael Payne and Sena Magill voted against it.
The resolution is required with the applications for funding under the next round of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Smart Scale program, which scores projects based on a variety of factors, including safety and cost.
The main point of contention was a $6.1 million application to fund improvements to the intersection of Preston and Grady avenues.
The project would connect Preston and Grady, and Preston would T-off toward downtown. It includes sidewalks, bike lanes and improved public transit facilities.
Most of the concerns have focused on a desire to conduct a broader small area plan before reconfiguring the intersection.
The application is one of four that will be submitted next month for funding consideration.
The second is for $7.9 million to cover phase three of the West Main Streetscape project.
The estimated $31 million streetscape project will redesign West Main between Jefferson Park Avenue and Ridge-McIntire Road. Phases one and two are funded through a combination of state and local money.
Phase three focuses on West Main between Eighth Street Northwest and 10th Street Northwest and includes widened sidewalks, redesigned bike lanes, intersection improvements and landscaping.
The third application is $5 million for improvements on Ridge Street.
The proposal would include a continuous bike lane in both directions from Cherry/Elliott Avenue to Monticello Avenue by eliminating on-street parking on the west side of Ridge Street. It also includes curb extension on the east side of the intersections of Ridge and Oak Street and Dice Street.
The final application is $4.5 million for the second phase of a project along Emmet Street.
The proposal would improve bicycle and pedestrian access along Emmet Street between Arlington Boulevard and Barracks Road. Improvements include widened sidewalks and shared-use paths, bike lanes and aesthetic work.
The state will select proposals in 2021, but funding won’t be available until 2026.
Majority of CPD's use-of-force was on Black suspects
Charlottesville police officers used force to arrest suspects 17 times in 2019; more than half of those instances were against African Americans.
The Charlottesville Police Department published its use-of-force report for 2019 in May. The issue has come to a head after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers led to ongoing protests across the country.
Reports for the past two years are posted on the city’s website, but only the 2019 report lists demographic information about both the officers and suspects.
Force was used 17 times in 2019 and 11 of those incidents involved a white officer and a Black suspect.
City manager, fire department sparring leads to chief resigning
Dissent in City Hall over City Manager Tarron Richardson's leadership led to several closed-door meetings discussing his performance and the resignation of Fire Chief Andrew Baxter in June.
Baxter resigned, effective immediately, following numerous complaints against City Manager Tarron Richardson.
“In the year since your appointment as city manager, I have come to understand that we do not share the same vision for the Charlottesville Fire Department or of the leadership of the city government,” Baxter wrote in his resignation letter. “I have faithfully served the Charlottesville community in this position since 2015. Despite leaving this formal leadership role with the city, I will continue to be active in this, my community.”
Baxter and Richardson have battled for months, and the recent budget process highlighted their disagreements over the future of the fire department.
Richardson’s administration has been plagued with allegations of aggression, misconduct and mismanagement, according to city staff, who did not want to be named. In his 13-month tenure, city leadership has been gutted of longtime employees.
Since May 20, the City Council has held multiple closed sessions to discuss Richardson’s performance.
Baxter blamed Richardson’s management style for the departures in a March email, obtained by The Daily Progress via a request under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
On the same day of Baxter's announcement, the City Council discussed the job performances of Richardson, Baxter and a deputy city manager during an 11-hour closed session, the second special meeting held that week on the topic. Councilors didn’t vote on anything in open session after either closed meeting.
Following Baxter’s resignation, Richardson appointed Emily Pelliccia, who has been with the Charlottesville Fire Department since 1994, as interim fire chief, according to a news release from the city.
Baxter's resignation came shortly after it appeared that Richardson didn't approve a promotion for Greg Wright, the head of the city's firefighter association who was at the center of a heated budget battle before the pandemic.
Wright drew the ire of Richardson earlier this year in a battle over staffing for the fire department, culminating in an email exchange in which Wright called Richardson "willfully ignorant" and Richardson attacked Wright's educational achievements.
Wright's promotion was later approved after The Daily Progress published an article on June 24 about the lack of approval by Richardson of Wright’s promotion after he was initially sworn in as a captain on May 29. The city said that Wright apologized to Richardson. The city also said that the promotion was only delayed because Richardson asked Baxter to have Wright take a cultural diversity course in March, “which never happened.”
CRHA hires new executive director
The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority has hired a new executive director.
John Sales, who is the city’s housing coordinator, will be taking the position.
“I saw it as an opportunity to do some meaningful work and be directly impactul in the development and redevelopment of public housing,” he said. “I haven’t been to a locality where there’s been this much support for affordable housing in general.”
CRHA is a quasi-governmental agency that is not directly overseen by the city of Charlottesville. It receives funding from federal, state and local sources and manages the city’s public housing stock.
Sales will start Aug. 3 and succeeds Grant Duffield, who left in November for a job in Newport News. Sales’ salary with the city was $68,515 and his new pay will be $117,500.
Hey-Hey Whaddya Say
This seems like a good time to discuss the origin of this section's title. The phrase "Hey-Hey Whaddya Say" is used by longtime Carolina Hurricanes broadcaster John Forslund after decisive goals. Unfortunately, a contract dispute could mean that Forslund won't be back with the team and it's made me very upset.
In the meantime, the NHL is back in action. All we've got at the moment are clips from exhibition games, but the playoffs get back into action on Saturday and I'm looking forward to the Canes taking out the New York Rangers!
Here's a sweet overtime winner by Scott Laughton of the Philadelphia Flyers in their exhibition game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Beautiful goals are back! @Laughts21 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/dXoM8CU8nN— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) July 28, 2020
Odds & Ends
DAILY NEWS-RECORD: Jerry Blair, who hired me in 2015 and was an editor for about a dozen years, died unexpectedly earlier this month.
MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN: In the ongoing saga of Martinsville's quest to revert to a town, county officials say the city wants to use town status to annex valuable land.
THE WASHINGTON POST: Loudoun County is considering switching from an elected Sheriff's Office to a police department as its law enforcement agency, similar to the structure in Albemarle County.
