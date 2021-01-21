How and where to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine

The Blue Ridge Health District started vaccinating more essential workers, people who are 65 or older, and anyone older than 16 with an underlying health condition on Jan. 19.

The health district — which includes Charlottesville and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties — has set up a vaccination clinic under a tent in the parking lot of the old Kmart at Emmet Street and Hydraulic Road. The clinics are not open to the public, but require appointments made through the health department.

That tent opened Jan. 6. As part of priority groups determined by the Virginia Department Health, frontline healthcare workers and EMS providers received the vaccine first. CVS and Walgreens are working to vaccinate residents and staff working at long-term care facilities.

To learn more about the vaccine, go vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-faq/vaccination. For more information about the different priority groups, go to and to see more details about the phases, go to vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.