Hot-shooting American ends Virginia women's basketball team's two-game winning streak

The Virginia women's basketball team saw its two-game winning streak come to an end with a 69-56 loss to American on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.
The Eagles (6-2) shot the ball well from 3-point range throughout the game, finishing 10-of-17 from distance (58.8 percent). Virginia (3-7), meanwhile, struggled with its long-distance shooting, finishing 1-of-11 from 3-point range (9.1 percent).
“This was a tough one for us tonight. Especially coming off of two tough wins where we kind of grinded it out," Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. "We lacked discipline in this game tonight and American was just a lot more disciplined than we were. We have to have resistance and be able to kind of do the same things over and over again consistently, especially when you know a team is so specific about what it is that they do and what it is that they're looking for offensively."
Grad student guard Amandine Toi led the Cavaliers with 12 points and five assists. Junior forward Camryn Taylor added 11 points, while junior point guard Taylor Valladay chipped in a team-high eight rebounds to go along with six points with five assists for the Wahoos.
Riley DeRubbo was one of four American players to finish the game in double figures, scoring 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Emily Fisher also scored 12 points, going 2-for-3 from 3-point range.
The Cavaliers now head into an 11-day break for final exams before returning to action on Dec. 19 for their ACC opener at NC State
Thompson hopes her team can be more mentally sound and find more consistency when they return to the court later this month.
"We show up every night and we work hard, but sometimes it's the intelligence that we're lacking in our work and that's just not on the shoulders of our kids, but us as well," Thompson said. "We have to continue to work and be intentional about what it is that we're doing when we're out there on the floor and be consistent in that.”