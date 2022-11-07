Hornets race to win over Western Albemarle

Determined to not let Western Albemarle High School’s Senior Night festivities thwart their playoff dreams, the Hornets unceremoniously downed their hosts this past Friday evening in Crozet 28-7 to clinch their first home playoff contest in over 20 years.

The victory earned them the right to host Amherst County at Porterfield Park on Friday in a 7 p.m. scheduled kickoff.

“This has been coming for a while” said Orange County head coach Jesse Lohr. These eight wins with a bunch of young pups and some grizzled veterans that have worked through some tough trials and tribulations. I have a coaching staff and guys that have been around with me for the last 25-plus years, including coach Ferguson who’s been here for a long time. We’ve just been scrapping and fighting and we’ve had ups and downs and all arounds and here we are and I am so damn proud of these kids.”

Receiving the opening kickoff and striking intensely on its initial drive of the night, Orange County (8-2/5-2) utilized a run dominated 12-play possession that culminated with Dwayne “Bubba” Wells bursting over from two yards at the 5:44 mark of the opening quarter for a 7-0 lead after Austin Frazier’s extra point.

Forcing a punt on Western Albemarle’s opening possession, the Hornets moved quickly to cover 69 yards as Jerimiah Wharton found Bryant Chiles for a 15-yard sweep around the right end for a score just as the first-quarter horn sounded, giving Orange a two-touchdown advantage at 14-0.

For the evening, Wharton completed 10 of 13 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns as Chiles hauled in a pair of catches for 31 yards and a score.

A scoreless second quarter was, in large part, due to Orange County senior defensive back Naziere McIntosh’s two interceptions as the Warriors threatened with scoring opportunities near the Hornet goal line.

McIntosh halted the first Western Albemarle attempt by intercepting signal caller Nathan Simon’s pass to Jason Steppe in the endzone which forced a touchback. The Warriors' last drive of the half was again stuffed by McIntosh as he wrested the ball away from the Western Albemarle receiver with 25 seconds remaining on the clock to preserve the halftime shutout.

Defensively, Orange immobilized the Warriors for the majority of the game by allowing only 40 plays on the evening and limiting its hosts to 10 first downs while forcing four turnovers. Rendering the Western Albemarle team ineffective was seemingly a personal vendetta for Chiles as he personally racked up 15½ tackles on the night with ten of them being solo while assisting on eleven others.

“Since he (Chiles) come back from his knee injury, he has just been getting up to speed and the last few weeks defensively, he’s just playing. Offensively Bryant (Chiles) has given us some tough carries and spelled some other guys. Chiles is a true leader and I’m proud to have him on my football team,” said Lohr.

Frustrating Western Albemarle to begin the second-half, Derrick Payton picked off Simon for the third time, again foiling the Warriors attempt at making any progress on the field. Capitalizing on the turnover, the Hornets moved in front 21-0 with 6:33 on the third quarter clock when Brody Foran hauled in a perfect 21-yard spiral from Wharton with a spectacular one-handed catch in the corner of the endzone.

Finally producing some points for the home crowd, senior running back Bubba Shifflet bulled 21 yards up the middle for the Warriors' lone score of the game with 2:34 left in the quarter, slicing the lead to 21-7 on Ben Dougald’s successful extra point.

Shifflet led all rushers in the game with 162 yards on 18 carries, averaging nine yards per rush.

Closing out the evening's scoring, Christian Simpson floated directly under Wharton's pass for a 30-yard completion with just over four minutes (4:03) remaining in the contest.

Simpson’s ground attack yielded 131 to pace the Hornets as Wells had 59 yards and a touchdown while Chiles chewed up 36 yards.

Bringing the game to a fitting finale, Hornet Darius Holmes picked off Simon for the fourth time at the 2:55 mark of the fourth quarter.

"Moving forward, we’ve established that we are a pretty decent offense if we take care of the football, we are scrappy on defense finding ways to run to the football and we’re slowly but surely getting more athletes on the field defensively," said Lohr.