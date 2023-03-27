The Orange County (4-0/2-0-1) girls’ soccer squad played the visiting Black Knights of Charlottesville High School to a 1-1 overtime draw this past Thursday evening to remain undefeated on the season and in the Jefferson District.

Quickly making their mark, the Black Knights struck at the 37:21 mark when Kiley Jones scored on a breakaway with a high kick into the upper left corner of the Orange County net.

“They had a very quick breakaway right from the get-go but we knew Charlottesville was fast and we knew we had to win the balls. I think they may have done a better job of winning the 50/50’s in the beginning but I think we got better with that,” said Orange Head Coach Tracy Munger.

Tallying the first goal of the night on the games first shot attempt of the match, Charlottesville would find the opportunity to do so again few and far between as the visitors would only take four additional shots for a total of five shots-on-goal for the entirety of the match.

In the expansive volume of shots-on-goal, including the extra periods, the Hornets attempted 37 shots in stark contrast to Charlotteville. The disparity would translate to seven times plus as many attempts for the hosts as compared to the Black Knights. In addition to an overwhelming advantage for Orange County with offensive aggressiveness, the Hornets demonstrated a constant pressure on the ball and a dominance of field possession that played a significant part in entangling the Black Knights efforts.

Regardless of their dominance on the pitch, the Hornets continued to fall short despite their numerous attempts at scoring until, with just under six minutes (5:49) remaining, a deep, lofting kick from sophomore Somer Wolfrey knotted the contest at one goal apiece.

As both squads failed to score in the final minutes of regulation, the match was sent into two mandatory five-minute overtime periods where neither team was able to benefit from the extra time.

According to Munger, “I felt like we dominated the overtime as well we just couldn’t get into the net. They (Charlottesville) had numbers in front, like six people back defensively. We were just struggling to score on them but I do feel like we dominated the game. It would have been nice to have the win but I will take a 1-1 tie against Charlottesville, because we lost to them last year 2-1.”

Orange will travel to Albemarle High School today for a 7:00 p.m. scheduled kickoff.