In this day and age, we take lots of conveniences for granted. One of these is ice. How would we cool our food and make that delicious dessert known as ice cream without some form of ice? Today, anyone with a refrigerator/freezer combination can cool drinks with ice, and also make frozen desserts. That has not always been the case.
The use of ice for cooling goes back to Biblical and early Roman times. The use of ice has a history as a luxury product. Cooled wines, drunk by Solomon, are mentioned in the Bible.
On the other hand, Hippocrates, the early Greek physician, thought cold drinks were unhealthy. He wrote “it is dangerous to use heat or cold suddenly to vary the temperature in the body.” He felt that anything that excessive is an enemy to nature.
However, with all of this warning at the time, people felt that they would rather run the hazard with their lives or health than be deprived the pleasure of drinking without ice.
In the 1st century A.D., the Roman emperor Nero sent slaves to the nearby mountains to gather ice for chilling food. Pliny the Elder, the famous Roman naturalist, shared Hippocrates’ distrust of iced drinks for sanitary reasons. He put his drinks in jars into the ice and snow to prevent contamination.
Seneca, a Roman philosopher of the same time period, disapproved of the practice of chilling with ice. His objection was not only for sanitary reasons, but also of the inconvenience and expense. At that time, snow was carried from the mountains and was used to pack perishable food. The snow would solidify and keep drinks cold.
Later, it was found that putting snow that had been boiled into water into a container and then packing snow around it would turn the liquid into ice. In the mid-16th century, the Italians, who were the primary drinkers of iced drinks, discovered that saltpeter added to the packing around the container hastened the cooling process.
Experiments in ice making were common during the 17th century. Francis Bacon, one of the first great English scientists, died in 1626 as a direct result of a cold caught while stuffing a fowl with snow to preserve it.
Ice was used and stored in America from early colonial days in the North. There, it could be gathered from frozen ponds and streams. The ice business in America started in 1799, when a shipload was sent from New York to South Carolina. Five years later, a Boston firm shipped ice to the West Indies. A while later, another Boston firm introduced ice to the English.
In the 19th century, every Southern plantation had its own icehouse, and many industrial centers built ice storage houses. Ice was considered a luxury and seemed destined only for the wealthy. (The local plantations have icehouses, which may be visited on tours.)
However, in 1755, Dr. William Cullen of Scotland attempted to make ice by mechanical means. Several experimenters had been working on the problem of perfecting mechanical means of freezing water. One English inventor, Thomas Masters, wrote in 1844 about the “age of invention.” He noted that man has produced through his laboratory the skill of making ice.
By 1870, there were four commercial ice-making plants in the United States. By the end of the century, the ice industry expanded rapidly. In 1944, 6,800 plants were producing almost 50 million tons of ice. People who did not have refrigerators depended on the local iceman to come almost door to door selling ice. Today almost every supermarket has several freezers stocked with ice, from 2-pound packages to 20-pound packages.
What is dry ice? It is a trademarked name of a product made of solidified carbon dioxide. It can burn if touched. Any room in which dry ice is being stored should be ventilated. It serves as a refrigerant and is sold in ice supply houses. It can be used in the event of a poder shutdown lasting more than a day or two.
We will talk about ice cream next week. In the meantime, enjoy my Muscatel Ice Cream.
Muscatel Ice Cream
1 can (29 ounces) canned apricot halves
1 ½ cups sugar
2 cups boiling water
1 cup cold water
Juice of two lemons
1 cup Muscatel wine (or Tokay or Malaga)
1/4 teaspoon salt
Drain the apricots and reserve the juice. Puree the fruit in a blender. Return the fruit to the juice. Dissolve the sugar in the boiling water, and cool. Add apricots with juice and remaining ingredients. Pour into container that can be used to freeze ice cream. Pack ice around it and place in the freezer until mixture is frozen. Serve as dessert. Makes 2 quarts.