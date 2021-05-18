Hilde Lee: Ice transformed the way people approached cuisine

In this day and age, we take lots of conveniences for granted. One of these is ice. How would we cool our food and make that delicious dessert known as ice cream without some form of ice? Today, anyone with a refrigerator/freezer combination can cool drinks with ice, and also make frozen desserts. That has not always been the case.

The use of ice for cooling goes back to Biblical and early Roman times. The use of ice has a history as a luxury product. Cooled wines, drunk by Solomon, are mentioned in the Bible.

On the other hand, Hippocrates, the early Greek physician, thought cold drinks were unhealthy. He wrote “it is dangerous to use heat or cold suddenly to vary the temperature in the body.” He felt that anything that excessive is an enemy to nature.

However, with all of this warning at the time, people felt that they would rather run the hazard with their lives or health than be deprived the pleasure of drinking without ice.

In the 1st century A.D., the Roman emperor Nero sent slaves to the nearby mountains to gather ice for chilling food. Pliny the Elder, the famous Roman naturalist, shared Hippocrates’ distrust of iced drinks for sanitary reasons. He put his drinks in jars into the ice and snow to prevent contamination.