Hilde Lee: Flavors of New England reward travelers, diners

Quite a number of the people I have talked with lately lament the fact that they are not going overseas this summer because of the fear of COVID-19. Others are just not venturing out of their homes unless absolutely necessary. As my dad, a doctor, would have said, “You can’t just stick your head in the sand.”
However, many people have canceled overseas pleasure trips. Hopefully, it may give them a chance to visit the many interesting areas in our own country. Although, I have done this before, I am thinking about a car trip to New England. I can almost taste the steamed lobster and mentally enjoy the seashore.
You could call New England, tucked away in the northeast corner of the nation, a country of its own. Although it is the smallest regional division of the Untied States, it has more variety than any area its size in the country — maybe even the world.
All New England states, except Vermont, have access to the sea. To sit on the beaches, whether the warm sandy ones of Connecticut or Rhode Island, or the long outer shore of Cape Cod, or the magnificent granite ledges of Maine, is almost like a rebirth with nature. After your beach trip, it's time to savor New England seafood, whether in a restaurant or a cookout on the beach.
Although I am very fond of the seashore, the interior of New England’s six states has much to keep the traveler interested. Besides the historical aspect of the area, there is beautiful scenery and much, much history.
The first setters were the Plymouth Pilgrims, who landed on the shores of Massachusetts Bay in December 1620. It was probably the worst time of the year to arrive unprepared in a wilderness. There was no shelter, no crops to harvest, and nowhere to turn for aid. Yet the Pilgrims would not give up. That first fall, they set aside a feast day that has come down to us as Thanksgiving. As any visitor to New England will quickly absorb, life in the new country was not easy.
It is in all of this history that any visitor to New England can quickly immerse himself, along with a unique cuisine based primarily on seafood and farm produce, along with thriftiness and inventiveness.
Much of the food that is typical in homes and restaurants in New England dates back to the early days of the area. Even today, meals in New England are filling — a stick-to-the-ribs type of meal that satisfies a man who has hauled lobster traps all day or put up a cord of firewood in the wintry woods of Vermont. New England cooks and their families favored solid stews and chowders, baked beans and pot roasts, many of which improved with standing and warm-ups.
Thriftiness is the slogan for the New England economy. The rule of the New England housewife was, “Never buy anything that you can get for nothing. Never throw any food away. In the old days, leftover meat and vegetables were served for breakfast.”
Today’s visitors to New England will not find these strict rules observed, but there is still the attitude of thriftiness. I think that is what makes New England food so tasty. There is subtle flavor to dishes — for example, molasses for sugar whenever possible.
There is a feeling of heartiness in New England food and a feeling of welcome to the visitor. Some household customs still prevail, even if some of the routines have been relegated to weekends. In the spring, women take baskets and go out in the country to gather peppery goose greens and tender fiddleheads for salads.
Later in the season they pick “pie fixings” — wild strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and my favorite, blueberries. I do not know what is the secret of Maine blueberries (and also some Michigan ones), but they have taste — a flavor all of their own that is not to be had in blueberries grown elsewhere in this country (or even South America).
All New England cooking is not the homespun variety. Even before the Revolution, many New Englanders had begun to amass fortunes based on fishing, lumbering and fur trading. The famous Clipper ships, staffed by Yankee crews brought home exotic fruits and spices to give an exotic touch to plain New England food.
Quite often, the captain of a clipper ship took his wife and family along on two-year voyages to the Far East. They were served the most exotic foods the area had to offer. However, back home in the New England kitchens, these delicacies were hard to duplicate.
Many of the typical seafood stews, Yankee pot roasts and boiled New England dinners have survived over time and are readily available in many New England restaurants. They also remain typical fare in New England homes, especially on weekends when the cook of the house is home.
Soon, imported fruits and vegetables appeared on New England dinner tables. Ginger for gingerbread. Lemons, mangoes, pineapples and rice brought variety to New England food. No longer was New England the example of a tightly-knit cuisine.
However, as you will find when visiting New England, it offers a delightful eating experience. Be adventurous.
On one trip to Cape Cod, we stayed in a motel on the beach that was equipped with a small kitchen. I could cook our dinner. Yes, it had a large pot, which would accommodate a lobster. Hmm.
As it was late on a Saturday afternoon, the fish market had only one lobster left — a 5-pound monster. Will he fit in the pot? Yes, he did — and he was tender and delicious.
For an extra special occasion, try the Baked Brie with Lobster. I first tasted this at a restaurant (Windows on the World) in Kennebunkport, the Bushes' summer home. I am going back this summer.
Baked Brie with Lobster
■ 1 1/2 cups cooked lobster meat
■ 2 scallions, finely chopped
■ 1/2 teaspoon celery seed
■ 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
■ 1/2 cup mayonnaise
■ 1 small wheel of Brie, weighing about 14 ounces, at room temperature.
■ Lettuce leaves, for garnish
In a bowl, combine the lobster meat, scallions, celery seed, pepper and mayonnaise. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Place the Brie on a non-stick baking sheet and top with the lobster salad. Bake in a preheated 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for 3 minutes. or until the salad is lukewarm and the cheese begins to soften.
Serve on lettuce leaves. Cut the cheese into wedges and serve as an hors d'oeuvre with crackers or as a first course with mini slices of French bread. Serves 8 to 10 as an hors d'oeuvre or 4 as a first course.