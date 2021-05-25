Hilde Lee: Flavors of New England reward travelers, diners

Quite a number of the people I have talked with lately lament the fact that they are not going overseas this summer because of the fear of COVID-19. Others are just not venturing out of their homes unless absolutely necessary. As my dad, a doctor, would have said, “You can’t just stick your head in the sand.”

However, many people have canceled overseas pleasure trips. Hopefully, it may give them a chance to visit the many interesting areas in our own country. Although, I have done this before, I am thinking about a car trip to New England. I can almost taste the steamed lobster and mentally enjoy the seashore.

You could call New England, tucked away in the northeast corner of the nation, a country of its own. Although it is the smallest regional division of the Untied States, it has more variety than any area its size in the country — maybe even the world.

All New England states, except Vermont, have access to the sea. To sit on the beaches, whether the warm sandy ones of Connecticut or Rhode Island, or the long outer shore of Cape Cod, or the magnificent granite ledges of Maine, is almost like a rebirth with nature. After your beach trip, it's time to savor New England seafood, whether in a restaurant or a cookout on the beach.