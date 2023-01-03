Highlights from the Community Criminal Justice Board report

Below are a few of the notable statistics detailed in the report.

• Nationally, the index violent crime rate fell 29% between 2001 and 2020. The rate was 399 per 100,000 in 2020.

• Virginia’s index violent crime rate dropped 37% during the same time span and was 208 per 100,000 in 2020, nearly half the national rate.

• The index violent crime rate decreased from 2001 to 2020 in the City of Charlottesville

(down 66%), Fluvanna County (down 56%) Albemarle County (down 53%), Greene

County (down 42%) and Orange County (down 35%).

• The index violent crime rate increased from 2001 to 2020 in Nelson County (up 51%),

Madison County (up 33%) and Louisa County (up 18%).

• In 2020, the lowest index violent crime rates per 100,000 residents were observed among the CVRJ member jurisdictions: Orange (62), Madison (68), Fluvanna (69), Louisa (80) and Greene (85).

• The highest index violent crime rates per 100,000 in 2020 were among ACRJ member jurisdictions: Charlottesville (342), Nelson (163), and Albemarle (98).

• Nationally, the index property crime rate fell 46% between 2001 and 2020. The rate was 1,958 per 100,000 in 2020.

• Virginia’s index property crime rate dropped 47% during the same time span and was 1,456 per 100,000 in 2020, well below the national rate.

• The index property crime rate decreased from 2001 to 2020 in Albemarle County (down 61%), Charlottesville (down 55%), Fluvanna County (down 54%), Louisa County (down 42%), Orange County (down 36%), Nelson County (down 34%), and Madison County (down 24%).

• The index property crime rate increased from 2001 to 2020 only in Greene County (up 18%).

• In 2020, the lowest index property crime rates per 100,000 residents were observed among the CVRJ member jurisdictions: Fluvanna (401), Madison (506), Orange (555), Louisa (907) and Greene (997).

• The highest index property crime rates per 100,000 in 2020 were among ACRJ member jurisdictions: Charlottesville (1,966), Nelson (1,485), and Albemarle (1,202).

• The narcotics crime rate decreased from 2001 to 2020 only in the City of Charlottesville (down 45%).

• The narcotics crime rate increased from 2001 to 2020 in every CCJB county: Madison County (up 1,300%), Nelson County (up 350%), Orange County (up 220%), Fluvanna County (up 114%), Greene County (up 110%), Louisa County (up 82%), and Albemarle County (up 25%).

• The lowest narcotics crime rates per 100,000 in 2020 were in the following jurisdictions: Albemarle (224), Charlottesville (245), Madison (249), Orange (251), Fluvanna (277).

• In 2020, the highest narcotics crime rates per 100,000 residents were observed in the following jurisdictions: Greene (496), Louisa (374) and Nelson (298).

• Statewide, the Group A reported crime rate fell 19% from 2012 to 2021.

• The Group A reported crime rate decreased in seven of eight CCJB member jurisdictions from 2012 to 2021 (increasing only in Nelson County).

• The greatest decreases in Group A reported crime were observed in the City of Charlottesville (down 39%) and Louisa County (down 36%).

• In 2021, Charlottesville (with the fifth-highest population density per square mile in the Commonwealth) had the highest per capita Group A reported crime rate of the eight CCJB member jurisdictions, ranked 23rd out of Virginia’s 133 jurisdictions (and 22nd among 37 Virginia cities).

• Fluvanna County had the lowest overall Group A reported crime rate among CCJB member jurisdictions, ranked 120th in Virginia.

• Statewide, the Group A reported Crimes Against Person rate per 1,000 Virginians fell 12% from 2012 to 2021.

• The Crimes Against Person rate decreased in five of eight CCJB member jurisdictions from 2012 to 2021, while increasing in three jurisdictions.

• The greatest decreases in the Crimes Against Person rate were observed in the City of Charlottesville (down 35%) and Louisa County (down 24%).

• The greatest increases were found in Nelson County (up 153%), and Orange County (up 32%).

• In 2021, Charlottesville had the highest per capita Crimes Against Person rate of the eight CCJB member jurisdictions, ranked 22nd out of Virginia’s 133 jurisdictions (and 21st among Virginia’s 37 cities).

• Louisa County had the lowest Crimes Against Person rate among CCJB member jurisdictions, ranked 119th.

• The Virginia Group A reported Crimes Against Property rate fell 28% from 2012 to 2021.

• The Crimes Against Property rate decreased in seven of eight CCJB member jurisdictions from 2012 to 2021, increasing only in Nelson County (up 24%).

• The greatest decreases in the Crimes Against Property rate were observed in Louisa County (down 45%) and in Orange County (down 43%) .

• Significant decreases of more than 20% were also found in Albemarle, Charlottesville, Fluvanna, Greene and Madison.

• In 2021, Charlottesville had the highest per capita Crimes Against Property rate of the eight CCJB member jurisdictions, ranked 16th out of Virginia’s 133 jurisdictions (and 15th among Virginia’s 37 cities).

• Fluvanna County had the lowest Crimes Against Property rate among CCJB member jurisdictions, ranked 118th.

• The Virginia Group A reported Crimes Against Society rate rose 3% from 2012 to 2021. An increase in Crimes Against Society was observed between 2015 and 2019, followed by a significant drop in 2020-21 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the decriminalization/legalization of marijuana possession.

• The Crimes Against Society rate decreased in five of eight CCJB member jurisdictions from 2012 to 2021 (Albemarle, Charlottesville, Louisa, Madison and Orange), while increasing in Fluvanna, Greene and Nelson.

• The greatest decreases in the Crimes Against Society rate were observed in

Charlottesville (down 57%) and Madison County (down 42%) .

• The most significant increases were in Greene (up 63%) and Nelson (up 56%).

• In 2021, Orange County had the highest per capita Crimes Against Society rate of the eight CCJB member jurisdictions, ranked 72nd out of Virginia’s 133 jurisdictions.

• Madison County had the lowest Crimes Against Society rate among CCJB member jurisdictions, ranked 128th.

• All eight CCJB member jurisdictions ranked in the bottom half of the Commonwealth in Crimes Against Society per 1000 residents in 2021.

Incarceration Rates

• Virginia enjoys some of the lowest reported crime rates in the United States.

• Yet, Virginia has some of the highest jail and prison incarceration rates in the country.

• The United States has the highest incarceration rates in the world.

• In 2019, Virginia had among the lowest reported index crime rates in the U.S. (ranked 38th overall), but among the highest overall incarceration rates (ranked 10th overall).

• Virginia’s prison incarceration ranked 16th, and the Commonwealth’s jail incarceration ranked 7th nationally in 2019.

• Virginia had the third highest incarceration to crime ratio of all 50 states in 2019.

• ACRJ and CVRJ currently have much lower jail incarceration rates than do most other regional jails in Virginia (ranked 24th and 21st respectively out of 26 regional jails in the Commonwealth.