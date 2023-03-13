Looking to expand on its five-win season from a season ago, the Orange County boy’s lacrosse squad has high expectations heading into its 2023 campaign while also setting the bar for the future of the program.

“We’ve had a great turnout as we have 44 players this year between junior varsity and varsity. On varsity, we’re loaded with talent this year with a lot of new seniors, some of them are first-time playing lacrosse but they are doing great. We have six returning seniors and thirteen seniors altogether. We have quite a handful of seniors that came out to be with their friends in their senior year which is great,” said Orange head coach Tony Farone.

An optimistic outlook to improve substantially with its solid skills and talent, Orange will draw on crucial experience and potential from its 24-player roster as the Hornets will be eager to showcase their explosive offense when they open the season on the road at James Monroe High School on Monday.

According to Farone, “It’s a strong team and they know how to score so they are doing well. We have a lot of weapons and we have six legitimate scorers so if they are all on the field at the same time, we can run some numbers. I’m just looking forward to a nice, strong season and hoping to do even better than the five wins from last year and to get the wins on up there, so we’ll see how it goes.”

In addition to travelling to Fredericksburg to face the Yellow Jackets, the Hornets will face stiff competition again within the Jefferson District beginning on Friday, March 24 with a faceoff against Charlottesville High School in their home opener.

“The district is always tough but Jefferson District competition is mainly going to be Western Albemarle but we’re going to give them a fight this year. I couldn’t be happier with the program, its coming along at full strength, everything is all positive and we’re looking to forward to a good season. We’ve had a lot of backing from a lot of local businesses, small businesses, and sponsors that have really helped us with getting a good deal of the equipment and advertising and such so, again, things are very positive,” said Farone.