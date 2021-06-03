Hibiscus
Rahiem Ladu Bolden, 28, was arrested Friday by Charlottesville police following reports of heavy gunfire at 12:07 a.m. in the 100 block of Elliewood Avenue, according to a news release.
This is the fourth traffic fatality investigated by the county police in 2021.
Evidence collected at the scene suggests the striking vehicle was a dark gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited.
Telegraph Art & Comics and Alakazam Toys are among several businesses set to reopen in June as vaccines spread and COVID-19 cases drop statewide.
The group specifically wanted to learn more about why families were pulling their students out of Walker and Buford for private schools and then sending them back to the public school system to attend Charlottesville High School.
The single-vehicle crash occurred on Stony Point Road.
“Their experience speaks to their abilities to share their academic rigor and innovation with teachers and staff.”
Virginia Tech freshman linebacker Isimemen Etute, 18, has been charged with second-degree murder, according to the Virginia court case information website.
Five takeaways from the Virginia men's lacrosse team's win over Maryland in the national championship game.
Connor Shellenberger and Matt Moore each scored four goals to lead UVa to its first-ever back-to-back NCAA men's lacrosse championships, downing Maryland 17-16 on Monday in a thrilling national title game.