Self-taught artist and photographer Marley Nichelle said they didn’t know they were Gullah until people told them they talked funny when they moved to Charlottesville eight years ago. “I didn’t even know I had an accent or even spoke a different dialect,” Nichelle said. As they began researching their Gullah identity and roots, Nichelle noticed stark similarities between Gullah culture in Lowcountry South Carolina and Ghanaian culture in West Africa.

At The Looking Glass in Charlottesville last Thursday, Feb. 23, Nichelle revealed their latest exhibit, the “Sankofa Journey Exhibition.” The word and concept of Sankofa can be attributed to the Akan Tribe of Ghana and literally translates to “it is not taboo to fetch what is at risk of being left behind.”

“I hope this exhibition does send people back to their roots in a Sankofa way,” said Nichelle, a Georgetown, S.C. native who grew up about an hour from Charleston. “I want to bring that perspective here, not just through Gullah, but through West Africanism because we have preserved a lot of West African traditions. You can tell a lot of people come from Ghana just by the way they live and that’s why it’s so easy for me to go and document that because people maintain that way of life in South Carolina to this day.”

The Lowcountry and Gullah Islands of South Carolina are home to the Gullah and Geechee people, who maintain strong connections to their West and Central African and indigenous American roots.

The photo exhibit features images of Ghanaian people making kente cloth, cutting fruit and playing instruments as well as the country’s landscape, which sometimes resembles South Carolina’s Gullah Islands.

"That's why Sankofa exhibitions exist: to go back to your past to know your identity and tap into yourself," Nichelle said. "The key is doing the research to know your history and your family first."

Nichelle welcomed at least 20 people who perused through the eclectically designed display on Saturday evening while selling art and giving Gullah history lessons along the way.

Last December, the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation used funds from a grant it received from the University of Virginia Equity Center to send Nichelle to Ghana for the Sankofa project. The grant from UVa specified that the money should go to an artist who travels to document a cultural experience and who would present their work to the city of Charlottesville when they returned. That’s why Nichelle received the grant and traveled to Ghana all in the same month.

“If you go to the Caribbean, West Indies, the Gullah Islands too, you will hear African dialect,” Nichelle said. “That’s how I know a lot about the cultural background and similarities to West Africanism. I was able to see it my first time going to Winneba, which is our sister city.”

During their trip, Nichelle spent most of their time in Winneba, which is one of Charlottesville’s sister cities according to the Charlottesville Sister Cities Commission, an organization with City Council-appointed members, that exists to “promote peace through mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation” with sister cities around the world.

The organization identifies Sister Cities as those with several similarities. According to the commission, Winneba and Charlottesville are both university communities with an emphasis on the arts, memorable landscapes, similar economies and connected history.

Food was one of the main similarities that Nichelle immediately noticed between Gullah and Ghanaian culture. Where red rice is a staple in Gullah culture; jollof rice is a Ghanaian favorite. But beyond food, the “Sankofa Journey Exhibit” captures a cultural connection to nature and the earth.

“I’m the descendant of a sharecropper and I have worked on my family’s land up until recently but, because I lived in it, I never saw it as West African,” Nichelle said. “Then when I went to Africa for the first time in 2019, I saw it for myself.”

In March 2022, Nichelle created a similar solo online exhibition called “Ghana to Gullah,” a collection of images that illustrate the Ghanaian origins of Gullah culture, food, music and traditions. The digital exhibit documented Nichelle’s journey from Ghana back to their home in Georgetown in order to document and educate others on the history and Ghanaian connections to Gullah culture.

Nichelle said she hopes to take the “Sankofa Journey Exhibition” to Charlottesville and Albemarle public schools to teach students about the ways that Black Americans have preserved West African culture through slavery and the Jim Crow Era.

“Right now, my [Gullah] grandmother is my Sankofa,” Nichelle said. “I’d like to continue showing people that their grandparents are their Sankofa too.”

For more information on Nichelle and their work, visit their portfolio here.