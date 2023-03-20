Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) are among four local school districts that are partnering with Germanna Community College (GCC) to begin a new lab school designed to help high school students get a head start on a career in education.

On Tuesday, March 7, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that GCC was among the first 13 institutions to be approved for planning grants through the Virginia College Partnership Laboratory School Program. Since then, two additional planning grants have been approved for Piedmont Community College and Central Virginia Community College, bringing the total to 15 schools and $2.8 million in grant funding.

In 2022, the General Assembly approved $100 million to go towards the lab school initiative, including $5 million in planning grants to support the design of new schools. Germanna was awarded the maximum planning grant amount of $200,000. The remainder of the funding consists of $20 million in start-up grants for one-time expenses and $75 million in operating funds for ongoing expenses.

According to the governor’s initial press release, a lab school is a “public, nonsectarian, nonreligious school established by a public institution of higher education, public higher education center, institute, authority or any other eligible institution of higher education,” which is designed to “stimulate the development of innovative education programs for preschool through grade 12 students.”

Germanna’s lab school, the Future Educators Academy, will give 11th- and 12th-grade students at Orange, Madison, Culpeper and Rappahannock county public schools the opportunity to earn up to two years of credits toward a degree in K-12 education while still enrolled in high school. The dual-enrollment program will be taught by faculty at GCC’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper. Currently, Laurel Ridge Community College has agreed to partner with the program and James Madison University is the first four-year institution to commit to accepting credits earned at the academy.

The governor’s release stated that the Future Educators Academy (formerly referred to as the Piedmont Regional Pathway to Teaching) will “streamline the educational and licensure process for future teachers and provide students with rigorous, hands-on instruction in schools and a route to completion and placement in as little as two years after high school graduation.”

OCPS Superintendent Dr. Daniel Hornick shared that the Future Educators Academy is a creative way to promote workforce development while addressing the teacher shortages that have been challenging schools across the nation in recent years.

“When we’ve gone to recruiting fairs or held job fairs, or any of the different things we do to identify and recruit teachers, the biggest problem is that we’re not seeing the numbers. There are less people available,” Hornick explained. “So with that, you basically have two options. You can sit back and complain … but we saw it as an opportunity to take a step back and say, okay, how do we find some way to incentivize and build this up from within to grow our own numbers within the ranks?”

GCC President Dr. Janet Gullickson agreed that training and recruiting teachers is a top priority, especially in rural schools which often face additional challenges in terms of resources and staffing.

“We’re going to create those relationships with these young people that will really, we hope, encourage them to come home and teach, and to be part of our communities,” she said.

Gullickson said that as part of the program, students will be asked to commit to teaching for two years in one of the four public school systems involved. She and Hornick both shared that another priority is making sure the Future Educators Academy is offered at low or no cost to students.

“Many of these rural areas are not always as competitive as suburban areas in terms of salary,” Gullickson said. “So, if we can keep costs down for students, then they come back to be teachers and they don’t have student loans. They can buy their houses. They can just get rooted into the community as adults.”

Both Hornick and Gullickson named creating and maintaining partnerships as a key component of the innovations that are happening in the education sector, echoing similar statements that have been made at the state level.

Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera said on March 7 that she is “thrilled to see so many rich partnerships between higher education, K-12 and the private sector that reimagine and start to transform the one-size-fits-all system.”

“We are deeply committed to these partnerships because alone, we couldn’t do what we can do together,” Gullickson said. “Germanna might have some resources we bring to the table, but the school divisions have resources that we don’t have either. So together, you really do raise all boats.”

Hornick shared that partnerships like the one with Germanna will be vital to helping the school district achieve its strategic priorities in the years to come. In addition to participating in the Future Teachers Academy, the district is taking its own steps to improve teacher retention, like adding a dedicated teacher mentor position and organizing course planning groups to provide support for new teachers.

“It’s going to be partnerships within divisions, partnerships with the Virginia Department of Education and quite honestly, it will need to have a national flavor, too, because teacher shortages don’t just exist in Virginia,” he said. “It’s also going to require partnerships with the community and parents, making our schools a safe and inviting place that students want to come to.”

At present, Germanna and its partnering institutions plan to launch the Future Academy in the 2024-2025 school year. In the meantime, both Gullickson and Hornick said that they will be working with their partners to solidify coursework requirements, identify additional four-year institutions to bring into the program and seek additional funding. Hornick also said he welcomes conversations with Orange County organizations who are interested in supporting the program.

To learn more about the Virginia College Partnership Laboratory School Program, including a full list of grant recipients, visit www.doe.virginia.gov.

Caption (credit Andra Landi): Germanna Community College will host the Future Educators Academy at its Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper.