Group hopes to help you restore from addiction

Kasie

“In our church, I think 75% of the people that were right there with us through it all had never experienced anything like this,” Kasie Bienz said. “The Lauren Daigle song ‘Rescue’ hit me really hard. It came out when he wasn’t living at home. It kept bringing up ‘the army’ and that’s my thing. I did need an army. Me and the kids, we needed an army to come and help us. And Legacy was that army.”

Kasie Bienz had already been seeing a counselor for a couple of months before Michael started rehab in North Carolina. She set up the appointment for the week after she asked him to move out.

“I was changed by his addiction,” she said. “I knew that his addiction turned me into someone I didn’t like. I didn’t like that it had affected the kids on levels that they didn’t realize—not just the hurt but the changes that occurred in them.”

She said the prideful part of her could have said the addiction was Michael’s problem and he needed to deal with it so why should she attend therapy.

“It was just as much my problem as it was his at this point,” she said. “When you’re living it, it’s easy to say well you change, you fix this. But, if I wouldn’t have focused on me, we probably wouldn’t be here.”