Group hopes to help you restore from addiction

There are times when you’re facing a problem so big you need an army. At least Kasie Bienz did while her husband, Michael, was in a downward spiral of addiction. Her army, beyond Jesus, included the membership at Legacy Church and numerous others friends and family members. Now Michael and Kasie Bienz are building an army to help others struggling with addiction by opening Restore Greene starting next month.
Restore is a Christ-centered support group with sites in Culpeper, Madison and Rappahannock counties. Restore Greene will be its newest location.
According to the website, “Restore provides meaningful support to those affected by addictions and the family members that walk alongside them.” Meetings are influenced by “The Twelve Steps—A Spiritual Journey.”
Michael Bienz said he believes that 100% of people in Greene County have been affected by substance abuse in one way or another.
“I look at my own addiction—I was the active addict,” he said. “We have seven kids so in my house there were nine people affected. Then there are her parents, my parents, her siblings, my siblings, their children, our church, my job, her job, her friends, my friends. It’s not just the inner circle of people, it can really affect even the outer circle; that’s how bad, how crazy it gets. It affects everything around. Not only is Restore focused on the active addict, but just as much on the other people affected.”
Michael
“Since about the age of 12, I’ve been in the bondage of drugs and alcohol,” said Michael Bienz, 35. “It took over two decades from me.”
He said he was prideful, thinking he was doing well and handling things well, even when the pair married.
“When I tried to go back into old things a little bit, I realized I was never really out of it,” he said.
Kasie Bienz asked Michael to move out, and he did. He ended up at Hebron Colony Ministries Inc. in Boone, N.C., which is a 70-day program.
“It’s a really awesome place,” Michael Bienz said. “They show you what addiction is, where it comes from and ultimately the root of it. My whole life I’ve been fighting and fighting against it. The blood of the Lamb de-rooted that thing. Now after over two years of me clean and sober, we’ve been helping men and women get clean.”
Hebron Colony, he said, taught him what surrender to God really means and what intention requires.
“It was a true moment of reckoning in my life,” he said. “I had no intent of coming home and saying I’m just going to get high today; my intentions were elsewhere.”
He added, “I had to get real with myself. We can read the (Scriptures) and we can even comprehend it in our mind. But we have to apply it into our life.”
Kasie
“In our church, I think 75% of the people that were right there with us through it all had never experienced anything like this,” Kasie Bienz said. “The Lauren Daigle song ‘Rescue’ hit me really hard. It came out when he wasn’t living at home. It kept bringing up ‘the army’ and that’s my thing. I did need an army. Me and the kids, we needed an army to come and help us. And Legacy was that army.”
Kasie Bienz had already been seeing a counselor for a couple of months before Michael started rehab in North Carolina. She set up the appointment for the week after she asked him to move out.
“I was changed by his addiction,” she said. “I knew that his addiction turned me into someone I didn’t like. I didn’t like that it had affected the kids on levels that they didn’t realize—not just the hurt but the changes that occurred in them.”
She said the prideful part of her could have said the addiction was Michael’s problem and he needed to deal with it so why should she attend therapy.
“It was just as much my problem as it was his at this point,” she said. “When you’re living it, it’s easy to say well you change, you fix this. But, if I wouldn’t have focused on me, we probably wouldn’t be here.”
Michael Bienz said he agreed.
“We probably wouldn’t have a marriage, even though he’s sober, if I didn’t fix my heart and the damage done and really give all those broken pieces back to God to put together for me and find forgiveness and grace,” Kasie said.
Kasie Bienz said she had developed a lot of habits throughout Michael’s addiction that became almost instinctual, such as demanding to smell his breath or search his bag.
“I had to fix all of that because if he walked into the house every day and I did that to him when he’s sober, it would beat him down,” she said. “The addict needs the healing, but everyone involved needs the healing if you want the relationship to work.”
Kasie Bienz said the world needs to start openly talking about addiction.
“You never know what someone is going through,” she said. “It’s that conversation that no one wants to bring up, but it needs to be something that people more freely talk about.”
She added, “The more we make it OK as a society to not be perfect, too. We’re all a broken hot mess and it’s OK—we’re allowed to be.”
Restore
The Restore meetings are part of Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services, based out of Culpeper. Kasie and Michael have been attending meetings there for a while and felt like it was time to bring this service to Greene County.
“We have children and this is their community and is what will feed our children as they grow,” Kasie Bienz said. “We need not to leave our own homes to go somewhere else and help but to help here.”
While the meetings are structured as steps, it’s open for anyone struggling with any addiction and also to families affected by those addictions.
“The focus in the group is not sobriety; the focus is a relationship with Jesus Christ, and through that relationship sobriety happens,” Kasie Bienz said. “Michael didn’t wake up every day saying ‘I need to be sober.’ He woke every day saying ‘I need to honor my God.’ That’s not to discredit addiction; it’s a nasty thing. That’s how powerful He is.”
Michael Bienz said it’s important to remember the journey of healing isn’t a straight line and that’s OK.
“I had to fight through it—spiritually, mentally, physically—but I had peace through all of it,” he said.
Both agreed one of the most important aspects is building an army to support and love the addict through the process.
“We need people to come and support these people through the most difficult time of their lives,” Michael Bienz said. “What can the community do? They can be ready to love these people when they go through this; love them well.”
Kasie Bienz said they’re assembling teams to help, such as those who have a heart for helping youths. They hope others in the community will reach out to them if they have a passion to help people through their addictions—such as forming a hiking group or even so much as just baking a cake with them.
Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo said he’s grateful to see such a program being developed here in Greene County.
“There isn’t anything like this here in Greene and I’m so excited and happy to see it, primarily for Greene itself and for the people that are going to embrace it and are going to work on their addictions,” Consolvo said. “As a secondary, I love it for me because it gives me someplace I can direct addicts that are coming into the court system and say, ‘We’ve got something to help you.’”
Consolvo said one thing he talked about with Kasie and Michael is the underserved population of female addicts.
“We focus a lot of our resources on the male addicts, because that’s typically who we see and I don’t know where that comes from,” he said.
Meetings will be held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at The Barn off Amicus Road in Ruckersville. The first meeting will be held Feb. 2 and will give the pair the chance to present Restore Greene to the community.
“It gives us the chance to walk through what Restore is, where it came from, our story, what meetings will look like,” Michael Bienz said. “This is our chance to be as transparent as possible so everybody can see what’s going on.”
Masks will be necessary if social distancing is not possible, he said. The Barn is at 85 Summit View Drive, Ruckersville. For more information, email restoregreene@gmail.com or visit www.herestores.com.