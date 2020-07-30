The Greene Farm & Livestock Show would like to thank everyone who donated to make it possible for us to build our new livestock barn. The generous donation from the Deane family, along with fundraising done by the kids of the livestock show, allowed us to purchase materials for the barn.

However, there were numerous others we wish to thank, who without their support, the barn would not have become a reality.

They are as follows:

nCarroll Morris, who donated the use of his land;

nBetter Living, who gave us a much-needed price break;

nWilson Concrete, for donation of concrete for posts;

nCapital Electric, who donated all of our lighting and electric materials;

nKeith Bourne, who donated his time and labor to install the lighting and electric;

nand the following gentlemen gave free labor to build the barn: James and Buddy Fitzgerald of Fitzgerald Construction; Ronnie Conley; Alex Brown; Josh Powell; Brad Deane; and Zachary Geer.

It takes a whole lot of community spirit and teamwork to make things happen, and we could not have done it without all of these wonderful people.

Thank you for giving our kids a place to show their livestock for now and for years to come.

Greene Farm & Livestock

Show organizers

