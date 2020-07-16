I encourage all Rappahannock Electric Cooperative members to participate in the election process by signing and returning their proxy by mail or vote online as soon as possible. I also want to strongly endorse Sanford Reaves, Randy Thomas and Eugene Campbell, the incumbents, for re-election to the board.
These directors have worked hard to keep rates affordable while providing the safe, reliable and sustainable power you expect. They have experience, industry knowledge and are committed to you, our members.
They, along with all the REC Directors, care greatly about our environment and understand that reliability, affordability and sustainability must be met with a balanced portfolio to meet the demands of our system.
Our members are the reason REC exists and be assured that as your cooperative works to find viable solutions to meet the increasing needs of our members, these directors, Sanford Reaves, Randy Thomas and Eugene Campbell, are committed to serving the members of REC in the most balanced, transparent and accountable way possible.
Please mail your vote or vote online today to re-elect Sanford, Randy and Eugene to continue to work for you.
Darlene Carpenter
Director, Region III
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative
