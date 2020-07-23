I’m writing to remind my neighbors about the first election of the year that impacts us all: that of the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s (REC) Board of Directors. Unlike Dominion Power, REC is a rural membership cooperative that answers to us, its members, and we should make our voices heard. As it turns out, simply handing empty proxy forms to the existing Board has all but smothered democracy there, making the existing Board entrenched and unresponsive to our needs. Voting has already begun (by proxy), and can be done online (through your REC portal) or by mail. Details on how to vote are here: repowerrec.com/seth-heald-for-rec-board/#vote.
I would like to urge you to vote for Seth Heald—the only challenger running in the current election. Seth is an energy policy expert and a strong advocate for clean energy and for keeping power costs low. During the past few years Seth has also identified governance problems and financial issues at REC that he is committed to solving. For more on this and Seth’s views on the issues facing REC, see his campaign web page (repowerrec.com/seth-heald-for-rec-board). You can also get information about Seth and the REC board election on REC’s website (www.myrec.coop).
Seth is also a strong advocate for rural broadband. Electric co-ops around the country and here in Virginia have been bringing fiber-optic broadband to their members’ homes, but REC has perversely refused to consider this, insisting that other companies must install the last mile of fiber to our homes. But that hasn’t been happening. A vote for Seth will send a message to REC’s board and management that REC members want their co-op to follow the lead of the dozens of other electric co-ops that are making high-speed broadband a reality in large parts of rural America.
Perhaps most important, Seth will be an independent, accessible and engaged REC board member. Unlike many electric co-ops, REC won’t publish its board members’ email addresses. Seth posted his on his campaign website and will continue to be fully accessible if elected.
Only about 5%of REC members vote in most board elections, so each vote is extremely important. Please vote for Seth Heald and encourage your friends and neighbors to do likewise.
Patrick Moctezuma
Ruckersville
