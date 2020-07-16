I want to thank Greene County Public Schools, the Greene County School Board and all of the people who worked on the “Return To Learn” plan.
I am glad that we have already made a decision about whether we are going to be doing online learning, in-person learning or a combination. A lot of schools have not made a decision about that yet. With this decision, the school can start working on the little details and not have to worry about those at the last minute. This is good for the teachers because they know what they have to do in the school sooner and now they can start getting everything organized like their classrooms or online lessons. It will also help parents because they will get to make decisions and start planning their schedules for the fall. Thanks again for all of the hard work that went into creating this plan.
Matthew Mellott
Rising sixth-grader at WMMS
Ruckersville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.