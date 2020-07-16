I want to thank Greene County Public Schools, the Greene County School Board and all of the people who worked on the “Return To Learn” plan.

I am glad that we have already made a decision about whether we are going to be doing online learning, in-person learning or a combination. A lot of schools have not made a decision about that yet. With this decision, the school can start working on the little details and not have to worry about those at the last minute. This is good for the teachers because they know what they have to do in the school sooner and now they can start getting everything organized like their classrooms or online lessons. It will also help parents because they will get to make decisions and start planning their schedules for the fall. Thanks again for all of the hard work that went into creating this plan.

Matthew Mellott

Rising sixth-grader at WMMS

Ruckersville

Tags

Load comments