Last week the Record reported that the Rapidan Service Authority (REC) has taken over the water plan for Greene County including the planned White Run Reservoir and stopped the collection of associated fees for water and sewer users.
The RSA board noted that major components of the reservoir project have yet to be completed while costs have mushroomed from $20 million to $40 million for a project planned to be completed in 2008. The county indicates that more than $11 million has already been spent on the project.
Thank you RSA for stopping our board of supervisors from wasting more money and charging for services that ultimately won’t be delivered.
But there is another wasteful project under way: attracting defense contractors. As the Record reported on July 2, Greene County is pursuing establishment of a Defense Production Zone. Businesses in that zone could benefit from tax breaks. Our county government seems to think the tax burden should continue to be shifted to homeowners. The only good news here is that like the reservoir, this project will also probably not amount to anything. Just think of the sales pitch to a prospective defense business: internet service is spotty, we are running out of water, our tax base is weak and overburdened and county government can’t seem to get anything of importance done. Not so compelling.
What the county could do is carefully manage its funds, reduce costs and reduce real estate taxes. In these difficult times, let’s not waste more time and money on ill-conceived projects that the county can’t deliver.
Mark Fanning
Barboursville
