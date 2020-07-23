We are all mourning many thousands of lives being lost daily on our planet, but especially this week we are in mourning for the deaths of two amazing courageous men: C.T. Vivian and John Lewis.
Rev. Vivian was a remarkable leader in the very early Civil Rights movement and was known as “Martin Luther King’s Field General.”
John Lewis was one of the most important people in the Civil Rights movement, beginning at age 23 as the chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and being a key organizer of the 1963 March on Washington, D.C. He was the Georgia member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1986 until his death, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.
Lewis fought fearlessly and diligently to make America a better place for all of us and he never stopped working to achieve voting rights for all Americans.
Let us all honor the memory of these two fine men by using that privilege and VOTING on Nov. 3.
Barbara Lambert
Stanardsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.