The recently formed “Resist Injustice Stand and Educate” (RISE) citizen organization, like the successful “Stanardsville Area Community Safety Initiative” (SACSI) initiative in 2012, may also prove effective in easing residual racial injustices in Greene. Real solutions only occur with mutual respect and adherence to the principles of Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK), both absent in current national events. To succeed locally we must understand the real agendas in play nationally.
Why is it career ending to say “All Lives Matter?” What would MLK think about “cancel culture?” Why do certain police, military, political leaders today kneel and bow their heads alongside protestors? Why is every conceivable type of historical monument being destroyed without a whimper, law enforcement told to stand-down or retreat? Why are citizens purchasing millions of guns as police departments are “defunded” while violent crime soars? (shorturl.at/vDFLQ) Why the re-establishment of racial segregation with “blacks only” graduations, student unions, dorms, “safe spaces,”etc.? (shorturl.at/jwTX5) I’m sure RISE supports none of it.
I believe the violence and wanton destruction across the country is not spontaneous “protest” and has nothing to do with racism or George Floyd. I feel it’s the latest phase of the “Marxist revolution” that began in liberal universities in the early 1960s, with widespread indoctrination of students since, teaching students to strive for “fundamental transformation” from capitalism and liberty to Marxism (shorturl.at/jmxG9).
Those indoctrinated ’60s students became elected leaders, college professors and administrators, journalists, community organizers, judges and celebrities. Some of their progeny became extremely wealthy, bought and now control the major communications outlets including “mainstream news,” social media, and search engines we depend on for information. Traditional values have been steadily purged in government bureaucracies, courts, political parties, education, journalism and even churches. Indoctrination has been so successful, a Gallup poll in 2018 showed that more than 50% of millennials believe socialism superior to capitalism (shorturl.at/xANY4). Post-modernism eliminated authorities and ushered in group-think. Deconstruction eliminated history. Today “cancel culture” destroys any perceived apostates.
“White” doesn’t mean Caucasian but instead approval of capitalism, limited government, liberty. (shorturl.at/lqwIU). That’s why “All Lives Matter” triggers the cancel culture to literally destroy anyone straying from the revolutionary narrative. Fear, shaming and violent intimidation are the tools of all totalitarian movements, including BLM and Antifa.
Today, in over 3,500 schools, K-12 students are subjected to the “1619 Project,” which I believe teaches them to hate themselves and their country for “whiteness,” meaning culture not race. Redemption requires joining the revolution. BLM, the organization formed in 2013 by self-proclaimed “trained Marxists,” (shorturl.at/mvyC9), has received a lot in donations and President Donald Trump accused in a speech on July 3 that curriculum is being used to “wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children.” I believe it is national suicide to credit these organizations with virtuous goals, or to identify with them believing they work for racial justice.
Bert Nye
Stanardsville
