Racism is not eradicated in our country—it happens daily and, yes, even here in Greene County. A group of Greene County residents have partnered to form Resist Injustice Stand and Educate (RISE) to begin to search for solutions to the problem of inequality in our county.
We’ve seen people comment on social media that Greene is a nice county where all races get along with one another, and for the most part we’re going to say we agree—there are people among different races who get along swimmingly. That doesn’t mean everyone does, and that doesn’t translate into equality.
Some have questioned what events of more than a century ago have to do with the modern movement for racial justice. Does it solve our current problems to discuss the horrors of slavery, which lasted in the United States for more than 200 years? It took the Civil War to bring about the end of the practice of slavery, but communities throughout the United States remained oppressive. Zoning practices in the 1940s and 1950s practically mandated segregation(1). Blacks were not permitted in the same schools until the landmark Brown v. Board of Education ruling in 1954(2). In Greene County, it took another lawsuit in 1965 to get access to William Monroe High School for African Americans(3).
We do not even have to go very far in the historical archive to see what racism has wrought in our region and in Greene County:
In mid-July 2015, a rally and food drive included a parade of vehicles displaying roughly two dozen Confederate flags from Greene County Community Park to Walmart in Ruckersville. The Confederate Keepers, created by a Greene County resident, organized the event in response to calls to remove Confederate imagery—especially the battle flag of the Army of Northern Virginia—after Dylann Roof shot nine Black people at a historic church in Charleston, S.C. For many, Confederate symbols are a form of hate speech, as every single state that seceded from the Union mentioned slavery as a reason.
On July 8, 2017, the Loyal White Knights of the KKK held a rally at the Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville. The KKK chapter traveled from North Carolina to Charlottesville to protest the locality’s decision to remove the statue. The KKK members were outmatched by hundreds of counter-protestors and the relatively small group went home without much incident.
On Aug. 12, 2017, the Unite The Right rally was held in downtown Charlottesville and there was violence, including the death of Heather Heyer, a graduate from William Monroe High School, in a car attack on counter-protestors on the Downtown Mall. The night prior, white men in khaki pants held torches, walking through Grounds at the University of Virginia chanting: “You will not replace us” and then circled around people of color in front of the Thomas Jefferson Statue near the Rotunda.
In July 2018, KKK flyers were distributed throughout Stanardsville. That is certainly not “ancient” history.
Earlier this month, Mississippi voted to replace its state flag to remove the Confederate imagery, something that many have called for since the 2015 shooting in South Carolina.
Several counties throughout the country—and three states, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin—have declared racism a public health crisis. And it is. Black women are four times more likely to die of pregnancy–related complications than white women and the average life expectancy of African Americans is four years lower than the rest of the U.S. population, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The idea for these declarations is to spur change throughout all sectors of government—from criminal justice to education to health care to economic development. Many are symbolic declarations without funding attached, but they are a first step for localities and something we think Greene County should consider adopting.
We are also excited to see the formation of RISE and its mission to bridge connections and promote transformative social reform. We want to see even more, however, including open discussions about race taking place in the community that include people of color and elected leaders, as well as an understanding from the community as a whole that there is a lot of work to be done before we can say Greene is without a racism problem.
We need to honestly look at our past to understand our current situation and mitigate our future. No, most of us weren’t alive through the most horrendous of racial inequality, but only by knowing what has happened to people of color historically can we truly move forward and heal as a nation.
Links:
1. https://www.npr.org/2017/05/17/528822128/the-color-of-law-details-how-u-s-housing-policies-created-segregation
2. https://www.thirteen.org/wnet/supremecourt/rights/landmark_brown.html
3. https://openjurist.org/332/f2d/452/buckner-v-county-school-board-of-greene-county-virginia-b-e-c-h-e-j-l-e-t
